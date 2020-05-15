Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Michelle and Barack Obama read children’s book ‘The Word Collector’

As public libraries have been closed, officials from the Chicago Public Library asked dozens of celebrities with links to Chicago to film themselves reading children’s books.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 12:47:02 pm
Barack Obama, michelle obama, obamas reading for children, book reading session michelle obama, michelle obama reads for kids at home, covid 19, coronavirus, indian express A video of the Obamas reading “The Word Collector” is delighting all online. (Barack Obama/ Twitter)

Many celebrities and writers have been hosting story-telling sessions and book readings for children stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the latest to do so are Michelle and Barack Obama.

As public libraries have been closed, officials from the Chicago Public Library asked dozens of celebrities with links to Chicago to film themselves reading children’s books. These were then shared on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts so children could watch them from home.

The Obamas read “The Word Collector”, while Oprah Winfrey read “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse” on Thursday.

The former US president and First Lady read the illustrated book by Peter H. Reynolds.

Watch the video here:

People on the internet loved the book reading and most thanked them for reading out to little children. Many said they enjoyed it and were taken down memory lane.

However, this is not the only book reading by the Obamas you can enjoy online. The former FLOTUS has been taking over PBS Kids’ channel every Monday to read a children’s book.

Check out a few readings here:

 

 

In the latest video, the Obamas also announced they’ll be bringing a new branch of the Chicago Public Library to the Obama Presidential Center.

