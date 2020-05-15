Watch: Michelle and Barack Obama read children’s book ‘The Word Collector’

A video of the Obamas reading “The Word Collector” is delighting all online. (Barack Obama/ Twitter) A video of the Obamas reading “The Word Collector” is delighting all online. (Barack Obama/ Twitter)

Many celebrities and writers have been hosting story-telling sessions and book readings for children stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the latest to do so are Michelle and Barack Obama.

As public libraries have been closed, officials from the Chicago Public Library asked dozens of celebrities with links to Chicago to film themselves reading children’s books. These were then shared on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts so children could watch them from home.

The Obamas read “The Word Collector”, while Oprah Winfrey read “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse” on Thursday.

The former US president and First Lady read the illustrated book by Peter H. Reynolds.

Watch the video here:

Michelle and I want to do our part to give all you parents a break today, so we’re reading “The Word Collector” for @chipublib. It’s a fun book that vividly illustrates the transformative power of words––and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did. pic.twitter.com/ADYbL6Dzg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2020

People on the internet loved the book reading and most thanked them for reading out to little children. Many said they enjoyed it and were taken down memory lane.

Thank you President Obama. What a heartfelt and good deed for our nation’s children when all the schools are closed. And what a contrast to the clown in the White House ranting and raving all the time and falsely accusing you. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 14, 2020

You’re both doing great work. Mr. President, I don’t know how you so eloquently avoid all the attacks on you, but it’s commendable. Keep the positivity! — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) May 14, 2020

You’re both beautifully humble & genuinely invested in our nation. Thank you for CONTINUING to be accessible & responsive to us in our time of need for TRUE leadership ❤️ — Internet=Immortal (@InternetImmort1) May 14, 2020

Thank you both! That was fun. So good to hear your voices, and see you together. Also, your hair looks fabulous in quarantine. ❤️❤️ — Jennie Gartner (@JennieLG29) May 14, 2020

This is so much fun. Wonderful! — Andy Jones (@andyojones) May 14, 2020

Even as an adult it’s nice to have a book read to you. — Susan (@redwitch497) May 14, 2020

I sat my grown self here and listened and enjoyed this so much https://t.co/Glj55bbNtn — tissicha (@mstmyles) May 15, 2020

Woww..!! It reminds me the days of Kindergarten. Loved it @BarackObama 😍 https://t.co/C8Dgv0Nvm8 — Jatin Premjani (@iamjatin7) May 15, 2020

Looking forward to snuggling on the couch with the kids tomorrow and enjoying this one together. https://t.co/BmQ22uOOst — Demian Perry (@perrydc) May 15, 2020

Something I didn’t know that I needed in my life. https://t.co/WxexkP5qY8 — LaToya Dawn (@somethingsabher) May 15, 2020

Whether they meant the subliminal shade or not I’m here for this. I feel like a kid sitting on the carpet listening to my favorite teachers read😭 https://t.co/Kj5CX0uGbc — Tiffany P (@Tiffany_24_) May 15, 2020

OMGOODNESS this made me smile enormously, warmed my heart tremendously, and almost moved me to tears for several reasons… I loved it! I have to have this in my collection. #Obamas #WordCollector #IamJerome #big #small #IlovethemALL #Jerome https://t.co/DI8b6p6wvS — Sharonda Lewis Brown (@mrssylb) May 15, 2020

Can you guys stop being this pure?! I smiled through this entire video and now my cheeks hurt.😍😍😍 @MichelleObama @BarackObama https://t.co/T3Pf31urjq — Karjiana Cadet (@KarjianaCadet) May 14, 2020

This video filled my book-loving, library-loving, Obamas-loving heart with joy. 📚💜 https://t.co/j3eOTkc1J0 — Donna Gephart (@DGephartWrites) May 14, 2020

However, this is not the only book reading by the Obamas you can enjoy online. The former FLOTUS has been taking over PBS Kids’ channel every Monday to read a children’s book.

Check out a few readings here:

In the latest video, the Obamas also announced they’ll be bringing a new branch of the Chicago Public Library to the Obama Presidential Center.

