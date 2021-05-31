Mia Khalifa criticised online as she calls Israel an ‘apartheid’ state, mocks its young history

The 28-year-old has been an avid supporter of Palestinians, right after violence between Israel and Gaza broke out earlier this month.

Netizens came down heavily on former adult film star Mia Khalifa after she mocked Israel in a tweet while posing with a bottle of wine. Referring to Israel as an “Apartheid” state, the Lebanon-born actress wrote: “My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state”.

The 28-year-old has been an avid supporter of Palestine, and has been tweeting after violence broke out between Israel and Gaza earlier this month.

Khalifa’s latest tweet drew criticism online, with many calling her out for mocking the state’s young history, and her historical inaccuracy. Many others also took note of one of the bottles Khalifa was holding, which bore the date 1943 and contained champagne produced in Nazi-occupied France.

“You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism”, writer and Twitter user @HenMazzig wrote, in response to Khalifa’s tweet.

Investigative journalist David Collier also weighed in. “These viral ‘my gran is older than Israel’ type tweets are rather amusing. A sneeze may only exist for a second – but this is still a second longer than any Palestinian state has ever been in existence”, he wrote.

Khalifa is no stranger to voicing her political beliefs. She joined Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in supporting thousands of farmers who protested against the farmer’s bill in India in February.

While Khalifa left the adult film industry in 2015 after her three-month stint, she continues to be popular on social media with over 24.1 million Instagram followers and 3.7 million Twitter followers.