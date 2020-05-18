Follow Us:
Monday, May 18, 2020
Watch: Tiger wanders the streets of city, man uses lasso to capture it

The 23-second video shows one of the men pursuing the tiger carrying a foldable chair as a shield, while another wearing a cowboy hat tries to capture the animal with a lasso.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2020 6:20:03 pm
Tiger, Mexico, Tiger in Mexico, Cowboys, Cowboys with lasso, Tiger attack, Tiger king, Trending news, Indian Express news The bizarre encounter was recorded by a passenger in a car and shows a man donning a cowboy capturing the tiger with a lasso. (Picture credit: YouTube/ The Guardian)

A video showing three men trying to capture a tiger with a lasso in a Mexican suburb is going viral on the internet.

The bizarre encounter, filmed by a passenger in a car, shows three men chasing the big cat while it roams around the streets.

The 23-second video shows one of the men carrying a foldable chair as a shield, while another wearing a cowboy hat tries to capture the tiger with a lasso.

The video shows a car pulling in front of the tiger, who was aimlessly walking in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, and forced it to turn the other way.

The man with the lasso quickly manages to throw it around the tiger’s neck. According to a Guardian report, the animal had escaped from a private home in the Guadalajara suburb of Tlaquepaque.

Watch the video here:

The video soon went viral and many who came across the footage compared the bizarre encounter with a scene from a  Hollywood film. Many also came up with comparisons to the Netflix series Tiger King.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

Few details were available about the tiger and the men trying to catch it.

