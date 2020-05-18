Watch: Tiger wanders the streets of city, man uses lasso to capture it

The bizarre encounter was recorded by a passenger in a car and shows a man donning a cowboy capturing the tiger with a lasso. (Picture credit: YouTube/ The Guardian) The bizarre encounter was recorded by a passenger in a car and shows a man donning a cowboy capturing the tiger with a lasso. (Picture credit: YouTube/ The Guardian)

A video showing three men trying to capture a tiger with a lasso in a Mexican suburb is going viral on the internet.

The bizarre encounter, filmed by a passenger in a car, shows three men chasing the big cat while it roams around the streets.

The 23-second video shows one of the men carrying a foldable chair as a shield, while another wearing a cowboy hat tries to capture the tiger with a lasso.

The video shows a car pulling in front of the tiger, who was aimlessly walking in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, and forced it to turn the other way.

The man with the lasso quickly manages to throw it around the tiger’s neck. According to a Guardian report, the animal had escaped from a private home in the Guadalajara suburb of Tlaquepaque.

Watch the video here:

Tiger King: México is going to be wild https://t.co/ePQXNfg0ER — Osvaldo (@Osvaldo2Go) May 14, 2020

The video soon went viral and many who came across the footage compared the bizarre encounter with a scene from a Hollywood film. Many also came up with comparisons to the Netflix series Tiger King.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

It already exists. Tigres Del Norte put out banger after banger haha — Jaime 🇲🇽 🐐 (@JaimeFutMex) May 14, 2020

Homie is amazing with that lasso tho pic.twitter.com/qz8dXkKHnl — Guillermo Corral (@Raw_junior50) May 14, 2020

i want to see what happens next — Red Rocks Fan (@redrocks21) May 14, 2020

That’s badass, you aren’t badass until you catch a tiger with a lasso! — Tony (@Tspag21) May 14, 2020

Tiger catching starter kit: folding chair & lasso — Nate Roemer (@regunate) May 14, 2020

You put the Tiger King in jail for 5 minutes and all hell breaks loose! — Mike S (@VM_Y_Trader) May 15, 2020

I want to know the next move for the man that lassoed the tiger — Jay (@thatdude_Jay) May 14, 2020

Few details were available about the tiger and the men trying to catch it.

