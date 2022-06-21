Watch: Mexico hosts the largest boxing class in the world

Zócalo, the main square in central Mexico City, was brimming last week with thousands of people who took part in the world’s largest boxing class.

As many as 14,299 people took part in a boxing class that was taught by 15 popular Mexican boxers, including world champions Mariana “Barby” Juárez and Ana María “Guerrera” Torres.

During the 30-minute intense boxing session, the participants were dressed in green, white, and red t-shirts that represented the colours of the Mexican flag. The participants were placed in such a way that mimicked the Mexican flag.

¡ES NUESTRO! 💪🏼🇲🇽 ¡Logramos el @GWR de la Clase de Box más grande del mundo! 🥊 ¡14,299 personas son parte de la historia! #ClaseMasivaDeBox pic.twitter.com/Q9XUOBq9Gn — Instituto del Deporte de la Ciudad de México (@DeporteCDMX) June 18, 2022

People attended a massive boxing class in a collective attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for people taking a class at the same time for 30 minutes. Thousands gathered for the group boxing workout at Zocalo square, in Mexico City on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/p1B9bVjU6I — JP+ English (@jpmasenglish) June 18, 2022

Mexico City residents set a Guinness World Record after 14,299 people took part in a boxing class organized by the Mexico City government and World Boxing Council pic.twitter.com/8BNPdUzXnJ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2022

Rosa Aguilera, a participant who attended the historic class, told Reuters, “When I saw the call for the participants, I said to myself ‘I’m going to participate’. I’m very excited to see everyone coming together, for the love of sports and boxing.”

The event organised by the Mexico City government and World Boxing Council broke a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest boxing class. This feat was previously held by the Russian Boxing Federation when 3,250 attendees took part in a boxing routine conducted by two-time Olympic boxing champions Olga Saitova and Alexei Tischenko at Moscow’s Red Square in 2017.

On March 25, the Indian Sports Centre, under the aegis of the Embassy of India in Qatar, made the Guinness World Record for hosting “the most nationalities in a yoga lesson” after 114 people of different nationalities participated in a 40-minute yoga session.