Monday, November 23, 2020
Dog rescued during Mexico flood gets hired by Navy for their search and rescue team

Along with the news, The Secretaría de Marina, Mexico also shared a video featuring the rescued dog, donning the official uniform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 23, 2020 12:21:25 pm
A week after a video of a dog being rescued from Mexico flood went viral, the Mexican navy announced on Twitter that they have adopted the dog, and will serve in their search and rescue team.

“We welcome the new member of #CuatroPatas to the great #FamiliaNaval, who was rescued by naval personnel in recent days” the tweet read. The post also called for suggestions for a name for their new recruit.

Mexico was hit by unprecedented rainfall causing massive floods that displaced thousands of people and animals. Amid the calamity, the video of the dog, who was struggling to stay afloat and being rescued by authorities surfaced on social media.

The news delighted many on the internet. While many suggested names, others lauded the authorities for their kind-hearted move.

Since being shared online on November 17, the video has been viewed over two million times.

