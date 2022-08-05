Mexico City chefs make 74-metre-long torta sandwich, break world record

Mexico City is known for its delicious and fulfilling torta sandwiches. Earlier this month the city’s residents took their love for the local dish a step further and created the world’s longest torta sandwich in just two minutes and nine seconds.

The world record was broken in the Venustiano Carranza neighbourhood during the 17th edition of the annual torta festival.

Cooks from various local food establishments and volunteers came together to make a 74-metre(242.7 feet)-long sandwich. The sandwich weighed almost 800 kg.

As reported by Reuters, servings from the sandwich were made available to the attendees of the fair for 35 pesos (approximately 1.5 dollars or 118 rupees). The sandwich was divided into different sections. Each section had a distinct flavour based on the regional chefs who were involved in preparing it.

Assembled at a record speed of just over 2 minutes, this ‘torta’ sandwich broke another world record also for the longest one ever created at 242.7 feet at 17th annual Torta fair in Mexico City pic.twitter.com/LFLHjNTxDj — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2022

One could pick their serving from classic fillings such as chicken, pork and beef, while the more adventurous eaters could make a pick from exotic fillings such as venison, ostrich and crocodile.

While talking to the news agency about the cultural relevance of the torta sandwiches, Jessy Arevalo, an attendee at the Torta Fair, said, “Tortas mean everything! They mean love, they mean getting together. At least in my house we cook tortas when the family is together and we all put our favourite ingredients in them.”