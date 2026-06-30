Mysterious ‘Batman’ targets motorcycle thieves in Mexico, ties them to poles

A mysterious vigilante dubbed the “Batman of Lagos de Moreno” is making waves in an investigation in Mexico after allegedly tracking down suspected motorcycle thieves, tying them to street poles with duct tape, and leaving behind what authorities believe are stolen motorcycles.
The incidents occurred over about 10 days in Lagos de Moreno, a municipality in the western state of Jalisco. According to Protothema, a news website, at least five men were found restrained with duct tape and secured to lampposts or street poles. In several cases, motorcycles believed to be stolen were left beside them, while handwritten signs accused the men of theft, the report added.
Photos circulating on social media show some of the individuals with the Spanish word “ratero” (thief) written on their faces.
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🔥🚨BREAKING: mysterious vigilante has been hunting down suspected motorcycle thieves, duct taping them to street poles, and leaving signs accusing them of theft. The unknown figure, nicknamed “Mexican Batman” by social media, has reportedly been linked to at least five incidents… pic.twitter.com/yXOAwnk98K
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 29, 2026
The unknown person is known on social media as “Batman of Lagos de Moreno,” with many users praising him as a crime-fighting hero in a region where motorcycle theft has become a persistent problem. “That’s awesome! Send the Mexican Batman to America we have some thugs that need to be hung up,” an X user wrote. “good job! People must rise up and fight back. Your government and judicial system has failed you. Hunt down these ahole, and the judges, juries, lawyers and government people who helped these aholes get free,” another user commented.
“I love everything about this even the name “Mexican Batman” is badass. I wonder if he real name is Brus Huen?” a third user chimed in.
Authorities, however, have condemned the acts, stressing that no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands. The police are treating the restrained men as victims while investigating the circumstances surrounding the incidents. The vigilante could face charges including unlawful detention and assault, the report stated.
Investigators have reportedly identified vehicles that may be connected to the mysterious vigilante’s activities, but no arrests have been made, and the person’s identity remains unknown.