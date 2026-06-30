Mysterious ‘Batman’ targets motorcycle thieves in Mexico, ties them to poles

Photos circulating on social media show some of the individuals with the Spanish word “ratero” (thief) written on their faces (Photo: @dom_lucre/X)

A mysterious vigilante dubbed the “Batman of Lagos de Moreno” is making waves in an investigation in Mexico after allegedly tracking down suspected motorcycle thieves, tying them to street poles with duct tape, and leaving behind what authorities believe are stolen motorcycles.

The incidents occurred over about 10 days in Lagos de Moreno, a municipality in the western state of Jalisco. According to Protothema, a news website, at least five men were found restrained with duct tape and secured to lampposts or street poles. In several cases, motorcycles believed to be stolen were left beside them, while handwritten signs accused the men of theft, the report added.