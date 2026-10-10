Mexican wrestler Hijo de Fishman charged with manslaughter after referee’s death

Hijo de Fishman is an independent wrestler who performs for multiple promotions across Mexico.

A Mexican wrestler has been charged with manslaughter after a 75-year-old referee died following a high-risk move performed during a wrestling match.

Hijo de Fishman was arrested on Wednesday, October 7, in Hidalgo, Mexico, in connection with the death of veteran referee Gerardo German Pineda, popularly known as ‘El Búho’, TMZ Sports reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 6, during an El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre event in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo. Hijo de Fishman was facing Mascara Sagrada when he turned his attention to Pineda, reportedly performing a piledriver on the elderly referee.

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The move involves forcing an opponent’s head downward while their body is positioned upside down before driving them towards the mat. According to local reports, Hijo de Fishman executed a double underhook piledriver, in which the attacker bends the other person forward, traps their head between their legs, and hooks their arms before dropping into a seated position.