Mexican wrestler Hijo de Fishman charged with manslaughter after referee’s death

A Mexican wrestler has been charged with manslaughter after a 75-year-old referee died following a high-risk move performed during a wrestling match.
Hijo de Fishman was arrested on Wednesday, October 7, in Hidalgo, Mexico, in connection with the death of veteran referee Gerardo German Pineda, popularly known as ‘El Búho’, TMZ Sports reported.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 6, during an El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre event in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo. Hijo de Fishman was facing Mascara Sagrada when he turned his attention to Pineda, reportedly performing a piledriver on the elderly referee.
The move involves forcing an opponent’s head downward while their body is positioned upside down before driving them towards the mat. According to local reports, Hijo de Fishman executed a double underhook piledriver, in which the attacker bends the other person forward, traps their head between their legs, and hooks their arms before dropping into a seated position.
Pineda reportedly remained motionless after the move. Medical personnel rushed into the ring to assist him, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities subsequently charged Hijo de Fishman with manslaughter as they began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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The footage has since circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from viewers.
“Why do these violent sports still even exist?” one person commented.
“Not a wrestler; the guy is a Murderer! A Professional fighter respects the authority of the Referee, no matter what!” another user wrote.
“In what mind does body slamming a 75-year-old acceptable?” a third person asked.
El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre confirmed Pineda’s death in a statement, saying he had “unfortunately lost his life”. The promotion added that it was providing legal assistance to Hijo de Fishman and was in contact with the referee’s family and legal representatives to “handle the case in the best way and guarantee respect for all parties involved.”
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“The legal process is still ongoing; therefore, out of respect for the authorities and due process, this company will refrain from issuing additional information that could interfere with or prejudice the facts,” the statement read.
The organisation also urged fans, media outlets and members of the wrestling community to exercise caution and avoid circulating rumours or unverified claims while the investigation continues.
“We deeply regret the loss of a life and express our solidarity with his family, friends and colleagues in the wrestling business,” it added.
Hijo de Fishman is an independent wrestler who performs for multiple promotions across Mexico. He is the son of Fishman, a renowned figure in the country’s Lucha Libre wrestling scene.