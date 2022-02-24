Mexican woman crushed to death while attempting to lift 400lb barbell

Lifting weights is a mundane activity for every gym-goer. However, a woman in Mexico lost her life attempting to lift a barbell—equivalent to the weight of a gorilla.

The Mexican woman, who has not been identified, was exercising at a local gym when she tried to lift a 400lb (181 kg approx) barbell. However, as she was unable to carry the weight, it fell on her, crushing her neck onto the bench and killing her on the spot, Mirror reported.

The incident happened at the gym in Peralvillo, Cuauhtemoc, in the Mexican capital of Mexico City, the report added. The moment was caught on the surveillance camera at the gym, and the disturbing footage has gone viral since then.

In the video, a man, probably an instructor standing near the heavy equipment, was seen rushing to help, trying to lift the barbell off the woman to free her but failed. Two other people then were seen joining their forces to lift off the heavy barbell, and though they successfully freed her at last, it was too late.

The Sun added that the woman reportedly between 35 and 40 years old, was exercising at the gym, and was with her daughter when the incident occurred. The little girl, who witnessed the accident, “is said to be receiving psychological support after the horrific event.”

An investigation has been launched by the state prosecutor’s office, The Daily Star reported. “The gym owner, who has not been named, was reportedly briefly arrested in order to confirm the woman’s identity,” it said. The investigation is ongoing, although it remains unclear why the woman attempted to lift the heavy barbell.