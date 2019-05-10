Mexican channel gets mixed up, says Harry Styles is father of royal baby

UK’s Prince Harry was all over the news as he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world, while in the US, pop star Harry Styles was making headlines for his look at the Met Gala. Perhaps, this was a mix-up we should have seen coming.

So while broadcasting the first glimpse of the firstborn of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Mexican channel said that the parents of Royal Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor were “Harry Styles and Meghan Markle.”

Not surprisingly, a screengrab of the error was caught and shared widely on Twitter.

Aww Harry Styles and Megan <3 pic.twitter.com/384Z4LRK9s — ana (@harrymariposa) May 8, 2019

The hilarious gaffe left everyone in splits and it led to many jokes online. Many fans of Styles reacted to the news with GIFs.

I always knew this was the real power couple the world needed. https://t.co/MA2KA0wQIl — 1D Updates ✨ (@WW1DReport) May 9, 2019

The surname is wrong! It should be Harry Styles & Meghan Sussex. — Arctos (@Arctos89) May 9, 2019

We always knew HS was royalty. — Nany Micucci ⚓ (@theNanyMicucci) May 9, 2019

In real life @Harry_Styles has ginger hair and he is from royal family. https://t.co/2eN3ZsBHCL — Roselina🌪️ (@bycmilym) May 9, 2019

I’ve been laughing for a good minute on this. Who would’ve thought that Harry Styles is going to father a royal baby? https://t.co/GdGCBrI4pa — kait (@grudghes) May 9, 2019

THEY HAD ONE JOB https://t.co/LWkxcKIGXh — 𝖕𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆 𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖊 (@patcaragx) May 9, 2019

Oh no… I bet the person that goofed was laughed into the bathroom !! — Brandi 🐰🌹💜🌹🐰 (@EmilyroseRob) May 9, 2019

congrats @Harry_Styles!!!!!! can’t wait to see your newborn in iconic gucci outfits! 🤧 https://t.co/SOyznM9x9G — naila (@fallinallinhood) May 9, 2019

woops styles is a prince. i knew it. 🤴 https://t.co/aP0qVQjTEJ — Anna Quilla (@annasheena) May 9, 2019

I love this 😂 https://t.co/kM25lYkNrU — Eileen Denise (@_eddx_) May 9, 2019

me refusing to accept that there are other harry’s in the world https://t.co/cRkFi6Y4dm — esphir ≈ (@hernameisesphir) May 8, 2019

Prince Archie is seventh in line to the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.