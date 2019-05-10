Mexican channel gets mixed up, says Harry Styles is father of royal baby

UK’s Prince Harry was all over the news as he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world, while in the US, pop star Harry Styles was making headlines for his look at the Met Gala. Perhaps, this was a mix-up we should have seen coming.
So while broadcasting the first glimpse of the firstborn of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Mexican channel said that the parents of Royal Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor were “Harry Styles and Meghan Markle.”
Not surprisingly, a screengrab of the error was caught and shared widely on Twitter.
Prince Archie is seventh in line to the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.