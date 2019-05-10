Toggle Menu
Mexican channel gets mixed up, says Harry Styles is father of royal babyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/mexican-tv-names-harry-styles-as-father-of-royal-baby-instead-of-prince-harry-meghan-markle-5720855/

Mexican channel gets mixed up, says Harry Styles is father of royal baby

While broadcasting the first glimpse of the firstborn of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Mexican channel said that the parents of Royal Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor were "Harry Styles and Meghan Markle."

prince harry, meghan markle, harry styles, royal baby, baby archie, mexican tv harry styles royal baby father, tv blooper, tv goof up, viral news, funny news, indian express
One Direction fans loved the gaffe and said they always knew he was royalty!

UK’s Prince Harry was all over the news as he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world, while in the US, pop star Harry Styles was making headlines for his look at the Met Gala. Perhaps, this was a mix-up we should have seen coming.

So while broadcasting the first glimpse of the firstborn of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Mexican channel said that the parents of Royal Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor were “Harry Styles and Meghan Markle.”

Not surprisingly, a screengrab of the error was caught and shared widely on Twitter.

The hilarious gaffe left everyone in splits and it led to many jokes online. Many fans of Styles reacted to the news with GIFs.

Prince Archie is seventh in line to the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Astronaut pays tribute to Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew on International Space Station
2 Lucy Wills: Google celebrates British haematologist's birth anniversary with Doodle
3 Avengers Endgame actor Chris Evans crashes school reunion party