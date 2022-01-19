Mexican TV anchor loses cool on air, wins the internet with anti-vaxxer tirade

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has continued to rage around the world, anti-vaccine sentiments are still running high. Now in an unusual moment, a veteran journalist lost his cool on camera but received love from netizens for not sugarcoating his words to such anti-vaxxers.

Mexican TV presenter Leonardo Schwebel was hosting a show on Telediario Guadalajara when he unleashed his fury against those who refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “If you’re anti-vax, you’re a moron,” Schwebel said in Spanish, as translated by Business Insider.

“Stop with your bulls**t, and at least put on a goddamned face mask!” he added during the tirade on camera, demonstrating how to wear masks properly.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised]

“Sometimes it is necessary to shout,” Schwebel was later quoted by the news outlet after clips of his furious rant went viral on social media. “If I had said it normally — ‘sir, please, please, put on the mask, I ask you please, believe me,’ I would not be here with you today,” he was quoted.

The senior journalist stressed these messages are important since the country is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections. He also expressed how baffling it is that even more than two years after “the start of the pandemic there are still people who do not use the face mask well or follow hygiene measures”.

Although it may seem unusual for journalists to lose their composure on camera, Schwebel earned fans from far and wide. US late-night TV show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert even dedicated small segments to Schwebel and thanked him for his outspoken way to slam anti-vaxxers.

No one has made a more compelling argument to get vaccinated than this HERO! @LeoSchwebel pic.twitter.com/f0niMAOuko — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 19, 2022

Many netizens from Mexico and elsewhere also lauded him for his rant, saying it’s high time the world join their forces against anti-vaxxers and defeat Covid-19.

My new hero. Leonardo Schwebel v anti-vaxxers. https://t.co/IoorJjCE6D — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) January 19, 2022

We love you, Leonardo!! Thank you for your direct and to the point message to the moronic anti-vaxers!! — Tamara Porterfield (@TeeJayPo) January 19, 2022

Sr. Shwebel, I feel you. Thanks for using your megaphone for voicing our frustration with the anti maskers & anti vaxxers who are holding us hostage & keeping us in this endless cycle of #COVID @colbertlateshow

👏🏽 #LeonardoSchwebel #WearAmask #GetVaxxed #NotAllHeroesWearCapes pic.twitter.com/xQBjVgBppJ — Catherine (@silverhooligan) January 19, 2022

Can I send Leonardo Schwebel a cake or something? pic.twitter.com/YzQCKD6AbQ — brasstacked (@ZoeyZzzz) January 18, 2022

I think I’ve actually felt exactly like this multiple times. https://t.co/Ai17Sv8LRO — Todd Lewis (@GeorgiaboyTodd) January 19, 2022

This does it for me, put on 🎧 and let this guy rip once or twice, it always feels cathartic! https://t.co/KyLNPyefd6 — kussaundracomplex (@kusstrujillo) January 19, 2022

Can this play on repeat, everywhere….no dubbing just subtitles. https://t.co/9Ys6Pk2hA3 — Jessica 😷 (@Jessica32728281) January 19, 2022