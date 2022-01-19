scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Mexican TV anchor loses cool on air, wins the internet with anti-vaxxer tirade

Leonardo Schwebel, the senior journalist stressed these messages are important since the country is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 19, 2022 6:11:25 pm
mexican tv host antivaxxers rant, mexican anchor calls anti vaxxers moron, Leonardo Schwebel, Leonardo Schwebel anti vaxxer rant viral, indian expressMany on social media dubbed journalist Leonardo Schwebel as their "new hero" in the fight against anti-vaxxers.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has continued to rage around the world, anti-vaccine sentiments are still running high. Now in an unusual moment, a veteran journalist lost his cool on camera but received love from netizens for not sugarcoating his words to such anti-vaxxers.

Mexican TV presenter Leonardo Schwebel was hosting a show on Telediario Guadalajara when he unleashed his fury against those who refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “If you’re anti-vax, you’re a moron,” Schwebel said in Spanish, as translated by Business Insider.

“Stop with your bulls**t, and at least put on a goddamned face mask!” he added during the tirade on camera, demonstrating how to wear masks properly.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised]



“Sometimes it is necessary to shout,” Schwebel was later quoted by the news outlet after clips of his furious rant went viral on social media. “If I had said it normally — ‘sir, please, please, put on the mask, I ask you please, believe me,’ I would not be here with you today,” he was quoted.

The senior journalist stressed these messages are important since the country is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections. He also expressed how baffling it is that even more than two years after “the start of the pandemic there are still people who do not use the face mask well or follow hygiene measures”.

Although it may seem unusual for journalists to lose their composure on camera, Schwebel earned fans from far and wide. US late-night TV show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert even dedicated small segments to Schwebel and thanked him for his outspoken way to slam anti-vaxxers.

Many netizens from Mexico and elsewhere also lauded him for his rant, saying it’s high time the world join their forces against anti-vaxxers and defeat Covid-19.

