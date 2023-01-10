Mexican students bake world’s longest line of fresh bread stretching 4.5 km

A university in Mexico celebrated the Three Kings Feast Day by creating a Guinness World Record for the longest line of freshly baked bread. Students of Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali in Baja California created 14,360 loaves of rosca de reyes bread and set them in a line that measures over 4.5 km (2.8 miles).

The record was created on January 6 and broke the previous record that was also set in Mexico with a 3.2-km line of rosca de reyes bread in 2020. The rosca de reyes bread, also called King’s Cake, is traditionally eaten during the Three Kings Feast Day celebrations. A small plastic figurine is often placed inside the bread. The figurine represents baby Jesus.

As reported by UPI News, the record attempt took the preparation of more than 90 hours by 440 volunteers. Each bread loaf had a plastic Jesus figurine inside it.

This is not the first time that Mexico has broken a food-related world record. In August last year, a group of chefs and volunteers created the world’s longest torta sandwich in just two minutes and nine seconds. This world record was broken in the Venustiano Carranza neighbourhood during the 17th edition of the annual torta festival. Cooks from various local food establishments and volunteers came together to make a 74-metre-long sandwich. It weighed almost 800 kg.