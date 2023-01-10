scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Mexican students bake world’s longest line of fresh bread stretching 4.5 km

The record was created on January 6 and broke the previous record that was also set in Mexico with a 3.2-km line of rosca de reyes bread in 2020.

World’s largest line of bread created in Mexico, world’s longest fresh bread line, Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali, Three Kings feast, food related world records, Indian expressThe rosca de reyes bread is traditionally eaten during the Three Kings feast day celebrations.
Listen to this article
Mexican students bake world’s longest line of fresh bread stretching 4.5 km
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A university in Mexico celebrated the Three Kings Feast Day by creating a Guinness World Record for the longest line of freshly baked bread. Students of Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali in Baja California created 14,360 loaves of rosca de reyes bread and set them in a line that measures over 4.5 km (2.8 miles).

The record was created on January 6 and broke the previous record that was also set in Mexico with a 3.2-km line of rosca de reyes bread in 2020. The rosca de reyes bread, also called King’s Cake, is traditionally eaten during the Three Kings Feast Day celebrations. A small plastic figurine is often placed inside the bread. The figurine represents baby Jesus.

ALSO READ |Watch: 40 cooks in El Salvador break world record with an 18-ft-wide ‘pupusa’

As reported by UPI News, the record attempt took the preparation of more than 90 hours by 440 volunteers. Each bread loaf had a plastic Jesus figurine inside it.

This is not the first time that Mexico has broken a food-related world record. In August last year, a group of chefs and volunteers created the world’s longest torta sandwich in just two minutes and nine seconds. This world record was broken in the Venustiano Carranza neighbourhood during the 17th edition of the annual torta festival. Cooks from various local food establishments and volunteers came together to make a 74-metre-long sandwich. It weighed almost 800 kg.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 17:22 IST
Next Story

Odisha agriculture dept warns employees of stopping salary if they fail to submit annual property statements

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close