‘Gold hair’: Mexican rapper goes viral after getting gold chain hooks implanted into scalp

While hair extensions and wigs are not uncommon among celebrities, one rapper from Mexico went a tad bit too far by getting gold chain hooks surgically implanted into his scalp! Now, he released a new music video in his luxurious look and has started a serious connversation online, with some doctors raising concerns.

Rapper Dan Sur created a huge buzz online after a TikTok video of him went viral showing his new metallic locks, gold chain adorned with even gems and diamonds. The 23-year-old musician claimed he is the “first rapper … in human history” to rock an assortment of gold chains as “hair” — hanging from hooks he had surgically implanted into his scalp.

Although the video started making rounds this week, Caracol TV reported that he underwent the surgical process in April earlier this year for the look. It is, however, not known how much the surgery cost for his bizarre goldilocks appearance. The attention around his flamboyant look grew as he dropped his new song ‘Oro’, surrounded with gold bars and gold lizard.

With money bills raining, gold was spotted more than just on his head, as his teeth were encased in the yellow metal as well.

Watch his music video here:

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in a video as translated by NME.

Although many people online had doubts if the chains were real and how he can clean his teeth with the golden grid on it, he claimed it’s all authentic.

However, more than the authenticity, many raised concerns that he would inspire others to do the same, as the procedure could be risky. According to plastic surgeon Dr Frank Agullo, this is a very uncommon procedure that carries immense risks as adding implants are not safe, Yahoo Life reported.

“They introduce an easy path for bacteria between the outside world and the internal body. In this case, the bone covering the brain. In addition, I am concerned about the amount of weight these hooks are supporting,” the health expert said. “The weight or any accidental tug on a band of gold could cause the implant to dislodge and even fracture the skull,” he added.

Saying that it’s not the weight or hygiene, even sleeping with the metallic hair could be quite challenging, he hoped others are not inspired by him. However, Sur is not alone when it comes to exuberant implants. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, went viral earlier this year when left internet in a frenzy after reportedly spending $24 million on a “natural” pink diamond he had embedded into his forehead.