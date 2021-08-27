Mexican navy helicopter crash lands while transporting aid to victims of Hurricane Grace, video goes viral

In a scary moment, a Mexican navy helicopter made a crash landing on some vehicles while it was transporting aid for victims of Hurricane Grace. Luckily, no major accident was reported except for a few passengers getting injured. A video has now gone viral.

The moment caught on camera by a eyewitness shows the helicopter hovering over the field preparing to land. However, while attempting to land, it soon was seen losing control and spiraling into a nearby clearing, hitting a van and an SUV. After the crash, the helicopter’s tail rotor and the blades are seen getting destroyed in the impact, sending pieces of it flying in every direction.

A group of bystanders immediately rushed to the crash site to help the passengers out.

The chopper with 20 people on board collapsed in the town of Agua Blanca, in the central state of Hidalgo. Through his Twitter account, the governor of Veracruz confirmed that the Secretary of State Government Eric Cisneros was travelling in this helicopter when the chopper experienced some mechanical issues.

According to the local media, security and emergency forces arrived at the scene shortly after to tend to the injured, including Cisneros.

Así fué rescatado Eric Cisneros, secretario de Gobierno de #Veracruz, tras el percance del helicóptero de la @SEMAR_mx este medio dia en la zona serrana del estado. pic.twitter.com/ZcnXMqCv6U — RAMIRO ESCOTO (@Ramiro_Escoto) August 25, 2021

Cisneros later tweeted to assure everyone that he was fine and there were “no human losses.” Taking to Twitter he added: “We continue to help, even with minor injuries.”

According to La Jornada, passengers hurt in the accident were rushed to the Regional Hospital of Metepec, Hidalgo, but a specific number was unavailable.

Hurricane Grace, a Category-3 storm, had slammed into the coast near the resort of Tecolutla in Veracruz state Saturday, bringing in heavy rains and wrecking a havoc in many parts of the coastal towns. According to Reuters, severe flooding and mudslides killed at least eight people after becoming one of the most powerful storms in years to hit the country’s Gulf coast.