Mexican fans toss South Korean supporter in air; video goes viral: ‘This is what the World Cup is about’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally underway across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, bringing together fans from every corner of the globe. While much of the conversation around the tournament has focused on issues away from the pitch – particularly concerns surrounding US immigration policies – one heartwarming fan moment has captured the internet’s attention for all the right reasons.
A viral video has reminded many people why the FIFA World Cup remains one of the world’s most beloved sporting events.
The clip, shared widely across social media, shows a large group of jubilant Mexican supporters lifting a South Korean fan high into the air during the opening day of the tournament. As the fan lands safely back on the ground, the crowd erupts into cheers, jumping and dancing together to music playing in the background.
🚨TRENDING: Mexican fans were throwing a Korean fan up in the air during the World Cup…
How can you not love the beautiful game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vzSV8arej4
— Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 11, 2026
The joyful interaction quickly won over viewers online, with many calling it a perfect example of the spirit that makes the World Cup special.
“Why do world wars exist btw? We all lowkey love one another DOWN,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “This is how sports should be celebrated. Not like the animals in New York this past week.”
A third person added, “Gotta admit Mexicans and Koreans are Wonderful races. They work hard, care about their country, don’t cause any real problems, and when I visited they showed me nothing but love.”
A fourth user wrote, “Haven’t seen a single post about the World Cup or the people traveling here for it that hasn’t been wholesome and positive.”
“Haha this is one of the best World Cup fan interactions I’ve ever seen,” another comment read.
The heartwarming clip involving the South Korean fan isn’t the only World Cup-related moment making waves online. Another viral video from Mexico has sparked plenty of discussion after a South Korean television reporter was unexpectedly interrupted during a live broadcast.
The journalist was reporting from Guadalajara ahead of South Korea’s opening match against Czechia when a woman suddenly walked into the frame. Footage circulating on social media shows the reporter caught off guard as the woman approached him, held onto his arm, gave him a kiss on the cheek, and wrapped him in a brief hug while he was still on air. The unexpected encounter quickly spread online, turning the reporter into an unlikely viral sensation beyond the football action.