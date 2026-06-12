Mexican fans toss South Korean supporter in air; video goes viral: ‘This is what the World Cup is about’

As the fan lands safely back on the ground, the crowd erupts into cheers, jumping and dancing together to music playing in the background.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally underway across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, bringing together fans from every corner of the globe. While much of the conversation around the tournament has focused on issues away from the pitch – particularly concerns surrounding US immigration policies – one heartwarming fan moment has captured the internet’s attention for all the right reasons.

A viral video has reminded many people why the FIFA World Cup remains one of the world’s most beloved sporting events.

The clip, shared widely across social media, shows a large group of jubilant Mexican supporters lifting a South Korean fan high into the air during the opening day of the tournament. As the fan lands safely back on the ground, the crowd erupts into cheers, jumping and dancing together to music playing in the background.