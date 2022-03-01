scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Metropolitan Opera sings Ukrainian anthem, reminds netizens of ‘Casablanca’

Art productions around the world have paid tribute to Ukrainians, who are suffering under the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 5:46:05 pm
Ukrainian national anthem, Met opera Ukraine tribute, church choir Ukraine national anthem, SNL Ukraine, Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine war, Indian ExpressThe 141-year-old Metropolitan Opera released a statement on Monday in which they announced that they will cut ties with artists who support the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The prestigious Metropolitan Opera Monday started their opening night production of Don Carlos by singing the Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity with those in the war-hit country. The video of their tribute went viral on social media as many netizens said it reminded them of a scene from the 1942 movie Casablanca in which an actor sings French La Marseillaise to drown out a German patriotic anthem.

Among the members was 24-year-old Vlad Buialskiy, whose entire family is in Ukraine amid the fighting, reported NBC New York. “I want to help my family and my country as much as I can, but I’m here in this hard moment because all my family, all my friends are there,” he was quoted as saying by NBC.

The 141-year-old opera company also released a statement, announcing that they will cut ties with artists who support Russian President Vladimir Putin. Peter Gelb, the general manager of the opera house, said in the statement that they will dedicate the rest of their season to the “bravery of Ukrainian leadership, civilians, and artists”.

Earlier in the same spirit, Teatro Real, a famed opera house in Spain, draped the hero in a Ukrainian flag during the funeral march scene in their production of Götterdämmerung.

Before that, the choir of Great St Bartholomew, which is the oldest church in London, performed Ukraine’s national anthem before the start of their service on February 27.

In their latest episode, the popular show Saturday Night Live opened their programme with a sombre by a group called Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. The group dressed in traditional Ukrainian attire sang an 1885 hymn titled Prayer for Ukraine.

As the infighting between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, more and more establishments are voicing their support for Ukrainian civilians who are struggling under the Russian invasion.

