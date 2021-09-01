Meteorologist’s dog interrupts weather report and netizens are loving it

People watching the Toronto weather report were in for a visual treat when a pooch casually walked in during a forecast. Meteorologist Anthony Farnell’s adorable pooch ‘Storm the Weather Dog’ is now a social media sensation after he decided to barge in during a live television report looking for treats.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the mini Goldendoodle is seen nonchalantly walking towards Farnell, the chief meteorologist for Global News, who was on air explaining the weather forecast in Canada on August 28.

“Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air,” Farnell can be heard saying in the viral clip where the dog is seen wandering around.

While the pooch wandering across the green screen was quite a distraction, Farnell continued the report and concluded the segment without a hitch. The video was an instant hit on social media after it was posted by Global News on YouTube.

The viewers didn’t seem to mind Storm’s presence either. “What a good boy. He doesn’t really interrupt him, just watches his owner and checks out the scene,” wrote a person in response to the viral clip, which has now garnered over 2 lakh views.

However, this isn’t the first time the pooch has appeared on camera. According to a USA Today report, the dog had also gone viral in 2012 after appearing behind the anchor’s desk.

In an interview with Pawsh Magazine in 2019, Farnell said, “I was working on my weather maps and I assumed Storm was under my desk. A couple of minutes later I glanced up to the TV monitor in front of me and there was Storm, popping his head up from under the News Desk right beside the anchor during our live broadcast.”

Yet again, netizens are loving Storm’s appearance on the live report with many urging the media company to make the pooch a regular.

