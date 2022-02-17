scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

‘Operation Marry Mary’: Meteorologist gets romantic proposal while filming TV segment

Mary Lee was surprised by longtime boyfriend Ajit Ninan and his two daughters on the set of KPIX-TV.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2022 6:28:51 pm
Meteorologist gets proposed on set, anchor gets romantic proposal on TV set, V day romantic proposal, Indian ExpressThe proposal took place on Valentine's Day.

Meteorologist Mary Lee was proposed for marriage by her longtime boyfriend Ajit Ninan on Valentine’s Day. It wasn’t unusual but for the fact that Ninan’s romantic proposal came on the set of KPIX-TV when Lee was shooting a segment on the Northern Lights.

In the video, Lee can be seen being approached first by her boyfriend’s daughters—Mirium and Madi—who arrive on the set with roses. They are followed by Ninan, who also gives Lee some of the flowers. Just as she thanks them for making a surprise visit, Ninan gets on his knee and proposes to her.

READ ALSO |WATCH: Man left devastated after ‘proposal’ goes wrong on live TV, but there’s a twist

He addresses her as “my Northern Light” and says, “You light up my life in the most spectacular, beautiful ways. The girls adore you and I love you. I want you to be a part of our family. Will you marry me?”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Lee tearfully accepts the proposal as the onlookers erupt in cheers.

The video of the proposal has now gone viral on social media.

In an Instagram post later, Lee wrote that her co-workers at KPIX TV helped her boyfriend execute the proposal and together they named the plan “Operation Marry Mary”. She said that one of her colleagues even tried to get information about her ring size by nonchalantly measuring their ring fingers. “I was so convinced Ajit was never going to propose. It means so much to me that my Morning Show family all played a part in one of the biggest moments of my life.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement