‘Operation Marry Mary’: Meteorologist gets romantic proposal while filming TV segment

Meteorologist Mary Lee was proposed for marriage by her longtime boyfriend Ajit Ninan on Valentine’s Day. It wasn’t unusual but for the fact that Ninan’s romantic proposal came on the set of KPIX-TV when Lee was shooting a segment on the Northern Lights.

In the video, Lee can be seen being approached first by her boyfriend’s daughters—Mirium and Madi—who arrive on the set with roses. They are followed by Ninan, who also gives Lee some of the flowers. Just as she thanks them for making a surprise visit, Ninan gets on his knee and proposes to her.

He addresses her as “my Northern Light” and says, “You light up my life in the most spectacular, beautiful ways. The girls adore you and I love you. I want you to be a part of our family. Will you marry me?”.

Lee tearfully accepts the proposal as the onlookers erupt in cheers.

The video of the proposal has now gone viral on social media.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR & THE @kpixtv STUDIO! 🌹 Congrats, @MaryKPIX! You deserve nothing but the very best in life — so happy on finding your forever, friend! ❤️#HappyValentinesDay #Valentines #EngagementSeason #Proposal pic.twitter.com/TY1sPiy4W7 — Maria Cid Medina (@Maria_MedinaTV) February 15, 2022

I’m definitely crying. CONGRATS @MARYKPIX!!! Love the girls’ reactions… Ugh. All the feels! — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) February 16, 2022

I’m not crying, you’re crying. This hit me in the feels 😭😭😭 — Diane King Hall (@DianeKingHall) February 15, 2022

Forecast: Showers of happy tears, mixed with sunshine and rainbows. — Matt Sutkoski (@mattalltradesb) February 15, 2022

CAn we talk about how excited the girls are! 😍 — Delia Navarro (@del3ose) February 15, 2022

Congratulations to @MaryKPIX! You deserve all the happiness in the world! ❤️❤️❤️ 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/9i0h0Bc3L2 — Siemny (@SiemnyKIRO7) February 16, 2022

So cool! Surprises can be wonderful💘 Great joy to both sharing mutual caring💫🥂🔭🌁🥳 https://t.co/AzD1RXxYcs — Jerry Lints (@jlints58) February 15, 2022

In an Instagram post later, Lee wrote that her co-workers at KPIX TV helped her boyfriend execute the proposal and together they named the plan “Operation Marry Mary”. She said that one of her colleagues even tried to get information about her ring size by nonchalantly measuring their ring fingers. “I was so convinced Ajit was never going to propose. It means so much to me that my Morning Show family all played a part in one of the biggest moments of my life.”