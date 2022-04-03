Watch: US meteorologist dials family during live broadcast to warn them about tornado

When NBC Washington’s Chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was doing a live broadcast about a tornado warning, he was petrified when he understood that the storm might hit his house. Kammerer instantly called his home during the live broadcast on March 31.

A video showing Kammerer warning his family has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, a weather map showing the trajectory of the storm is seen in the background and Kammerer is seen speaking over the phone.

“Get down there. Get in there right now. Get in the bedroom right. You just got to wait for 15 minutes, okay. Do it now. Thanks, buddy,” Kammerer is heard saying in the video.

Then he switches to his professional mode and says, “Gotta warn my kids. Because I know what my kids are doing right now. They are probably online gaming and they are not seeing this. We have a tornado warning, hopefully, got on their phones.”

Yes, had to warn my family! Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe. Thank you! Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit. https://t.co/To8mPxibBh — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) April 1, 2022

Kammerer also shared the video and wrote, “Yes, had to warn my family! Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe. Thank you! Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit.”

Netizens lauded the meteorologist for ensuring that his family was safe. “Shout out to @dougkammerer for being an example to viewers by showing them it only takes a few seconds to make a difference, and to the crew for keeping the camera rolling!” commented a user.