Thursday, February 20, 2020
Watch: Meteor illuminates Malaysia, Singapore skies

The phenomena, which was possibly a fireball, flashed green lights as it rocketed across the sky.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2020 7:40:13 pm
Meteor, Meteor in Singapore, Meteor sighting in Singapore sky, Meteor in Johor Bahru, Fireball sighting in Singapore, Greenlight in sky, Trending, Indian Express news According to the International Meteor Organisation, there were four sightings of the fireball over Johor and Singapore between 5 am and 5.02 am.

On February 12, people in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru and in Singapore witnessed a flash of green illuminate the night sky.

The unusual sighting was captured by a car’s dashcam on a highway in Johor at 5 am, reported Malay Mail. The footage soon went viral after being shared on social media.

Take a look here:

The flash of light, presumed to be caused by a meteor, lasted for a few seconds before disappearing.

According to the International Meteor Organisation, there were four sightings of the fireball over Johor and Singapore between 5 am and 5.02 am. As per the American Meteor Society, a fireball is defined as a meteor that appears brighter than the planet Venus, either in the morning or evening sky, when it enters earth’s atmosphere and burns up.

 

