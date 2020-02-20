Watch: Meteor illuminates Malaysia, Singapore skies

According to the International Meteor Organisation, there were four sightings of the fireball over Johor and Singapore between 5 am and 5.02 am. According to the International Meteor Organisation, there were four sightings of the fireball over Johor and Singapore between 5 am and 5.02 am.

On February 12, people in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru and in Singapore witnessed a flash of green illuminate the night sky.

The unusual sighting was captured by a car’s dashcam on a highway in Johor at 5 am, reported Malay Mail. The footage soon went viral after being shared on social media.

The flash of light, presumed to be caused by a meteor, lasted for a few seconds before disappearing.

According to the International Meteor Organisation, there were four sightings of the fireball over Johor and Singapore between 5 am and 5.02 am. As per the American Meteor Society, a fireball is defined as a meteor that appears brighter than the planet Venus, either in the morning or evening sky, when it enters earth’s atmosphere and burns up.

