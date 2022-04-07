‘Another reason to love Metallica’: Band releases new T-shirt to help Ukraine

Updated: April 7, 2022 4:58:20 pm
One of the world’s most famous heavy metal bands, Metallica, has launched a new T-shirt to support Ukrainians suffering because of the ongoing Russian invasion of their country.
The T-shirt has been designed by graphic artist Andrew Cremeans who has been associated with the band for a long time now.
On Tuesday, the link for preordering the black graphic T-shirt was launched on Metallica’s website. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales, that is priced at $39.99 (approximately Rs 3,000), will go to World Central Kitchen, which has been serving thousands of meals to Ukrainians through its #ChefsForUkraine campaign.
Our friend @Andrew_Cremeans has donated a new, incredible design for the @AWMHFoundation’s #MonthsOfGiving2022 t-shirt! Proceeds from the sale of this shirt go to @WCKitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine campaign.
Pre-order yours ➡️ https://t.co/zdIbL3sDtN#AWMH #MetallicaGivesBack #WCK pic.twitter.com/GZE0NJVk6U
— Metallica (@Metallica) April 4, 2022
Metallica fans have been touched by this gesture and many have taken to Twitter to announce that they have pre-ordered their T-shirts for the good cause.
Another reason to love @Metallica. https://t.co/v9VUfuWCAO
— Bethan Cantrell (@BethanCantrell) April 6, 2022
Now my favorite band helps my country pic.twitter.com/oQIoDBcxgo
— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 6, 2022
Sweet design.. just ordered 🤘🏼
— Goonsquad1313 (@Goonsquad1313) April 4, 2022
🙏🇺🇦❤️❤️Thanks! @Metallica 🇲🇽♥️Gracias! pic.twitter.com/irxPhSWdN5
— 🇺🇦chef @joseandres tnks.🙏 (@Cristy52840233) April 6, 2022
Got mine preordered and can’t wait to rock this awesome shirt for a great cause!!!
— Mike Rumore (@drumjedi) April 4, 2022
I got to buy 4 for all my family! And ssuport @WCKitchen @chefjoseandres and 🇺🇦 ❤️@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/XONbtx50DO
— 🇺🇦chef @joseandres tnks.🙏 (@Cristy52840233) April 6, 2022
I just ordered mine. It’ll be my Mother’s Day gift to myself.
Thank you.
❤️ 🇺🇦 ❤️
— The Mean Progressive ™ (@MeanProgress) April 4, 2022
OMG this is AWESOME!! It’s so amazing that you all did this to help the chefs helping Ukraine. It’s really very wonderful. You are all hero’s, and I LOVE the design!
— Tabbycat72🌟 (@Dragondreams72) April 6, 2022
This is not the first time that the heavy metal superstars have extended help to those who are affected by the Ukraine war. Earlier this month, the band donated $500,000 to the World Central Kitchen.
The @AWMHFoundation is kicking off #MonthsOfGiving2022 early & dedicating the entire campaign to @WCKitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine initiative. Starting with a $500k grant, our goal is to raise $1M by the end of May.
Learn More ➡️ https://t.co/0rB4Jqlk6a#AWMH #MetallicaGivesBack #WCK pic.twitter.com/i1LNnh3tiA
— Metallica (@Metallica) April 4, 2022
They have also committed to donating one million dollars to the #ChefsForUkraine campaign in the coming two months with help of All Within My Hands, a non-profit that was created by the members and management of Metallica.
In recent months, several artists and organisations have shown solidarity and extended support to Ukrainians suffering the brutal consequences of the Russian invasion.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Mica Argañaraz announced in March that they will be donating a part of their earnings from Fall 2022 shows to organisations that are aiding Ukrainian refugees and others who are affected by the war.
