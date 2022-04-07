scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
‘Another reason to love Metallica’: Band releases new T-shirt to help Ukraine

All profits from the T-shirt sale will go to World Central Kitchen serving thousands of meals to Ukrainians amid the war.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 7, 2022 4:58:20 pm
Metallica launches T-shirts to help Ukraine, Metallica for Ukraine, Ukraine war, Chefs For Ukraine campaign.Earlier this month the band donated 500,000 dollars to the World Central Kitchen.

One of the world’s most famous heavy metal bands, Metallica, has launched a new T-shirt to support Ukrainians suffering because of the ongoing Russian invasion of their country.

The T-shirt has been designed by graphic artist Andrew Cremeans who has been associated with the band for a long time now.

ALSO READ |‘Noble cause’: Gujarati folk singers perform in US, raise Rs 2.5 crore for Ukrainians

On Tuesday, the link for preordering the black graphic T-shirt was launched on Metallica’s website. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales, that is priced at $39.99 (approximately Rs 3,000), will go to World Central Kitchen, which has been serving thousands of meals to Ukrainians through its #ChefsForUkraine campaign.

Metallica fans have been touched by this gesture and many have taken to Twitter to announce that they have pre-ordered their T-shirts for the good cause.

This is not the first time that the heavy metal superstars have extended help to those who are affected by the Ukraine war. Earlier this month, the band donated $500,000 to the World Central Kitchen.

They have also committed to donating one million dollars to the #ChefsForUkraine campaign in the coming two months with help of All Within My Hands, a non-profit that was created by the members and management of Metallica.

In recent months, several artists and organisations have shown solidarity and extended support to Ukrainians suffering the brutal consequences of the Russian invasion.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Mica Argañaraz announced in March that they will be donating a part of their earnings from Fall 2022 shows to organisations that are aiding Ukrainian refugees and others who are affected by the war.

