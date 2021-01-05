scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Must Read

Latest ‘monolith’ in global trend appears in Wisconsin next to a hiking trail

Visitors to a Wisconsin park were baffled to see the 8-to-9-foot-high monolith that had turned up next to a hiking trail.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 3:51:29 pm
Monolith, Monolith in Wisconsin, Wisconsin monolith origin, Wisconsin hiking rail monolith, latest monolith, Monolith updates, Monoliths in the US, Monolith disappearance, Monolith mystery, Silver monolith, Aluminium foil monolith, Trending news, Indian Express news.Unlike the other metal monoliths that have appeared across the world, the structure in Wisconsin appeared to be made of cardboard or plywood covered in aluminium foil.

The latest ‘monolith’ that’s part of a global trend has been reported at the County Grounds Park in Wisconsin, except unlike the other ones it isn’t a metal structure.

Visitors to a Wisconsin park were baffled to see the 8-to-9-foot-high monolith that had turned up next to a hiking trail.

According to a report by UPI, the lack of snow atop the structure indicates it was installed sometime after Friday night’s snowfall.

Unlike the other metal monoliths that have appeared in the UK, Texas, Poland, Colombia and California, the structure in Wisconsin appeared to be made of cardboard or plywood covered in aluminium foil.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

One was reported in India as well, at a park in Ahmedabad.

Here’s how  people reacted to the latest monolith:

The mystery structures started popping up around the world after the first such metallic structure was spotted in a Utah desert on November, 10.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

There have also been monoliths for the festive season, with a gingerbread monolith turning up in San Francisco around Christmas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement