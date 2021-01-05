Latest ‘monolith’ in global trend appears in Wisconsin next to a hiking trail

Unlike the other metal monoliths that have appeared across the world, the structure in Wisconsin appeared to be made of cardboard or plywood covered in aluminium foil.

The latest ‘monolith’ that’s part of a global trend has been reported at the County Grounds Park in Wisconsin, except unlike the other ones it isn’t a metal structure.

Visitors to a Wisconsin park were baffled to see the 8-to-9-foot-high monolith that had turned up next to a hiking trail.

According to a report by UPI, the lack of snow atop the structure indicates it was installed sometime after Friday night’s snowfall.

Thought everyone should know that there’s now an 8-foot monolith in the County Grounds Park in Wauwatosa. pic.twitter.com/HCkJeyzHqH — Chris Drosner (@WIbeerbaron) January 3, 2021

Unlike the other metal monoliths that have appeared in the UK, Texas, Poland, Colombia and California, the structure in Wisconsin appeared to be made of cardboard or plywood covered in aluminium foil.

One was reported in India as well, at a park in Ahmedabad.

Here’s how people reacted to the latest monolith:

And it looks like cobbled together trash — Harris Tweed (@DriftMarlo) January 4, 2021

COVID entertainment provided by aliens for the stupid humanoids. — KathyK💎 (@kakempen) January 3, 2021

Aliens — Matt Zimmerman (@mvzman5) January 3, 2021

Its the dark arts… — 6%Greg (@7fish27) January 3, 2021

Nothing! Its made of wood and painted silver….. LAME! — Michelle (@Mishymash1971) January 3, 2021

Monolith-ish. I give it an E for effort. pic.twitter.com/1nhVZPYOIg — Scottie “Now What?” Cie 😷🙃 (@scottie_cie) January 3, 2021

The mystery structures started popping up around the world after the first such metallic structure was spotted in a Utah desert on November, 10.

There have also been monoliths for the festive season, with a gingerbread monolith turning up in San Francisco around Christmas.