Monolith mystery continues: Latest sighting in south eastern Turkey

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey. (Picture credit: AP)

In continuation to the global trend, southeastern Turkey became the latest site of a mysterious ‘monolith’.

According to the Associated Press, the mystery structure was found by a farmer on February 5 at the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe in Sanliurfa province.

Turkey’s ‘mysterious monolith’ at Gobeklitepe, an ancient temple in Turkey and a UNESCO World Heritage site, draws local attention pic.twitter.com/X1gkBUamh4 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

As per the report, the structure was 3 meters tall and was inscribed with an old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.”

Take a look at how people reacted to the latest monolith:

this trend ended in December. People need to stop remaking it, they’re just beating a dead horse. — biscooti cookie (@Abbykl1) February 6, 2021

This time, the aliens probably decided to have their stop at turkey 😅 — Eugene👣 (@eugene_dibo) February 6, 2021

It must be a world government initiative. 🤣😂🤣Give the people some hope. 🤣😂🤣 — temple of the disciple (@TempleDisciple) February 6, 2021

Awesome, let’s just mess up a 100,000 year old archeological site with our stunt — Schuyler Summers (@SummersSchuyler) February 6, 2021

Turkey…the only place in earth where the army was send out to guard the monolith. — KD (@Haydaddict) February 6, 2021

Another metal monolith appears, this time in Turkey. The message is almost complete. — 𝙰𝚞𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚎𝚜𝚘𝚗 – 𝙰𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝 (@AustenMathieson) February 6, 2021

So there’s another monolith in Turkey… anyone want to explain the whole “Serve the Monolith” thing? — HampshireOmen (@HampshireOmen) February 9, 2021

Alien Technology…. Monolith appears in Ancient Holy Temple Site in Turkey months after originals…@talkRADIO @Iromg https://t.co/uFaEdthj86 — OAK77uk (@OAK77uk) February 8, 2021

Over the weekend, a Kubrick-like monolith appeared near the world’s oldest (known) prehistoric temple, Göbekli Tepe, in Turkey. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Man’s sense of humor knows no bounds or borders. https://t.co/EEHv7IWsyu — Annie Jacobsen (@AnnieJacobsen) February 8, 2021

Mysterious #monolith appears at world’s oldest temple in Turkey pic.twitter.com/6qJrgElQnQ — Serkut Tosyalı (@srkttsyl) February 6, 2021

anyone else miss the crop circles we used to get back in the 90s? pic.twitter.com/4k1NYl7H4T — kevin (@kevin10661) February 6, 2021

Monoliths started popping up around the world after first being spotted in a Utah desert on November, 10.

Monoliths have also appeared in the UK, Texas, Poland, Colombia and California. One was reported in India as well, at a park in Ahmedabad. A gingerbread monolith was spotted in San Francisco around Christmas, too.

The metallic objects have been described as monoliths due to their similarity to the props used in Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the film, the appearance of the monoliths precedes the evolution of mankind.