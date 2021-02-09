scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Monolith mystery continues: Latest sighting in south eastern Turkey

According to AP news, the mystery structure was found by a farmer on Friday in UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe in Sanliurfa province.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 11:06:10 am
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey. (Picture credit: AP)

In continuation to the global trend,  southeastern Turkey became the latest site of a mysterious ‘monolith’.

According to the Associated Press, the mystery structure was found by a farmer on February 5 at the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe in Sanliurfa province.

As per the report, the structure was 3 meters tall and was inscribed with an old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.”

Take a look at how people reacted to the latest monolith:

Monoliths started popping up around the world after first being spotted in a Utah desert on November, 10.

Monoliths have also appeared in the UK, Texas, Poland, Colombia and California. One was reported in India as well, at a park in Ahmedabad. A gingerbread monolith was spotted in San Francisco around Christmas, too.

The metallic objects have been described as monoliths due to their similarity to the props used in Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the film, the appearance of the monoliths precedes the evolution of mankind.

