scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Top news

Blink-and-miss monoliths in US, Romania sparks meme-fest on Twitter

What began as jokes surrounding alien involvement, slowly progressed to memes with people photoshopping various items in place of the metal monolith or editing the metallic structure to join the bandwagon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 2, 2020 6:14:32 pm
monolith, utah monolith, romania monolith, utah romania month disappear, monolith memes, brands monolith memes, funny monolith memes, monolith photoshop battle, viral news, indian expressFrom global brands to netizens, the monolith has triggered a fun photoshop battle online.

The mystery behind the blink-and-miss shiny metallic monoliths, which were spotted first in the US and then in Romania, has triggered off frenzied chatter while spawning a rail of conspiracy theories on social media.

Carrying on from the social media intrigue, the unexplained landmarks have also sparked a hilarious meme-fest online that has got not only brands but even cops involved.

An appearance of a metallic structure in Utah desert in late November left the world flummoxed, even drawing comparisons with Stan Kubrick’s sci-fi classic ‘2001: A Space Age Odyssey’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, more than its unexplained appearance, it was its disappearance that got everyone talking and even led to wild theories linking it to aliens.

Even before the world could many any sense of the mysterious monolith in the sands of Utah, a similar looking metallic column was spotted in Romania’s mountainous Neamt county, leading to speculation that the two could be related.

What began as jokes surrounding alien involvement, slowly progressed to memes with people photoshopping various items in place of the metal monolith or editing the metallic structure to join the bandwagon.

From global brands such as McDonalds and Amazon to the meme-loving Nagpur Police, all have been using the mysterious monoliths and their popularity to engage in some fun on Twitter.

While some believe it’s art, some say it’s prank, no one has yet come forward to claim responsibility for the monoliths in Utah and Romania.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement