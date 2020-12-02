Blink-and-miss monoliths in US, Romania sparks meme-fest on Twitter

From global brands to netizens, the monolith has triggered a fun photoshop battle online.

The mystery behind the blink-and-miss shiny metallic monoliths, which were spotted first in the US and then in Romania, has triggered off frenzied chatter while spawning a rail of conspiracy theories on social media.

Carrying on from the social media intrigue, the unexplained landmarks have also sparked a hilarious meme-fest online that has got not only brands but even cops involved.

An appearance of a metallic structure in Utah desert in late November left the world flummoxed, even drawing comparisons with Stan Kubrick’s sci-fi classic ‘2001: A Space Age Odyssey’.

However, more than its unexplained appearance, it was its disappearance that got everyone talking and even led to wild theories linking it to aliens.

Even before the world could many any sense of the mysterious monolith in the sands of Utah, a similar looking metallic column was spotted in Romania’s mountainous Neamt county, leading to speculation that the two could be related.

What began as jokes surrounding alien involvement, slowly progressed to memes with people photoshopping various items in place of the metal monolith or editing the metallic structure to join the bandwagon.

From global brands such as McDonalds and Amazon to the meme-loving Nagpur Police, all have been using the mysterious monoliths and their popularity to engage in some fun on Twitter.

A pole with three shiny lights appears across the city. This ‘monolith’ deserves most of the attention!#RoadSafety#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/9EBGb0YYGA — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) December 2, 2020

We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GdDQSfBYZE — Amazon (@amazon) December 2, 2020

We’ll take one OREO McFlurry, please! pic.twitter.com/eyyZVwksNv — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 1, 2020

Monolith mystery solved: it’s a beer fridge pic.twitter.com/AD7SQwDe6g — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 1, 2020

We found the culprit. pic.twitter.com/XEgpS8FTul — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) December 1, 2020

who did this pic.twitter.com/6ukko8wxfr — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 30, 2020

uh yes hi, think i took a wrong turn somewhere but can i get a quarter pounder with cheese meal pic.twitter.com/x4u852KhXV — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) December 1, 2020

A legendary monolith has been discovered in Utah @pinkwhitney pic.twitter.com/U00eFDEKUV — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 2, 2020

“THE MONOLITH RETURNS…

… as a Christmas Tree Cake?” pic.twitter.com/9aHirXACXv — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) December 1, 2020

The monolith has appeared at Cleveland Clinic Courts for training camp. Cavs basketball is back! pic.twitter.com/6Oa7rTuWqz — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 1, 2020

BREAKING: Another mysterious monolith appears, this time in @flavortown pic.twitter.com/dbp4FcKQJZ — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 1, 2020

How did we all miss the monolith appearing in the middle of the DAYTONA infield? 👀👽 pic.twitter.com/6DVH8HFgCI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 1, 2020

I went there a few hrs ago pic.twitter.com/WfJlxWqWuE — KenBuzzins (@KenBuzzins) December 1, 2020

Breaking news: the monolith has now appeared in the Gerudo Desert! 🏜 pic.twitter.com/YCUeVsGIcR — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) December 1, 2020

New monolith appears in Italy… This monolith appears to be more advanced than the rest. pic.twitter.com/WIaJYizmyH — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) December 1, 2020

BREAKING: Another strange monolith has been discovered in the Utah desert pic.twitter.com/JobrxhrYv5 — jake (@AC_Roald) December 1, 2020

Breaking News: Utah Monolith reappears at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Selected by WH to replace AG Bill Barr. (totally legit photo!). pic.twitter.com/KBgJ6kCQgB — Lar (@lartist) December 1, 2020

While some believe it’s art, some say it’s prank, no one has yet come forward to claim responsibility for the monoliths in Utah and Romania.

