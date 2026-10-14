Meta officer reveals Mark Zuckerberg’s surprising WhatsApp habit: ‘How does he have time?’

Wang, who joined Meta as its chief artificial intelligence officer in 2025, recalled the experience in a recent interview.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a knack for replying to messages quickly without compromising on detail, a skill that initially left Alexandr Wang wondering how he managed to find the time.

Wang, who joined Meta as its chief artificial intelligence officer in 2025, recalled the experience in a recent interview with the Founders podcast. Before joining the company, he would occasionally message Zuckerberg on WhatsApp to seek his advice on business matters. What surprised him was the length and depth of the replies he received from one of the world’s busiest tech executives.

“I was really confused,” Wang said. “I was like, How does he have time to write these really long responses?”