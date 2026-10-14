Meta officer reveals Mark Zuckerberg’s surprising WhatsApp habit: ‘How does he have time?’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a knack for replying to messages quickly without compromising on detail, a skill that initially left Alexandr Wang wondering how he managed to find the time.
Wang, who joined Meta as its chief artificial intelligence officer in 2025, recalled the experience in a recent interview with the Founders podcast. Before joining the company, he would occasionally message Zuckerberg on WhatsApp to seek his advice on business matters. What surprised him was the length and depth of the replies he received from one of the world’s busiest tech executives.
“I was really confused,” Wang said. “I was like, How does he have time to write these really long responses?”
Wang eventually realised that the answer lay in Zuckerberg’s ability to communicate efficiently. The Meta chief, he said, had developed a way of putting his thoughts into words quickly while ensuring his responses remained clear and well-reasoned.
“He’ll write a very rigorous, long response very quickly,” Wang said. “It’s a very impressive skill of his.”
The exchange also gave Wang a glimpse into how Zuckerberg manages his responsibilities as CEO while making time for his personal life. According to Wang, Zuckerberg’s packed schedule leaves little room for anything that does not make the cut, forcing him to be deliberate about where he spends his time.
“The only way he’s able to do that and be a good dad and be a good partner and all this other stuff is to just ruthlessly prioritise,” Wang said.
Wang’s association with Zuckerberg began around 2021 or 2022, when Alex Schultz, a longtime Meta executive and the company’s first chief data officer, introduced the two. Wang said Zuckerberg’s interest in AI was beginning to grow around that time, although arranging their first meeting took nearly a year.
After they met, Wang would occasionally turn to Zuckerberg for advice, with the two speaking roughly once every six months. Meta was also a customer of Scale AI, the artificial intelligence training data company Wang co-founded and led as CEO.
Wang, who became a billionaire in 2021 at the age of 24, was initially reluctant to leave the company he had built. However, following weeks of discussions, Meta agreed in June 2025 to invest $14.3 billion in Scale AI in exchange for a 49 per cent stake. Wang subsequently joined Meta’s superintelligence team, reporting directly to Zuckerberg.
Despite having led Meta for more than two decades, Zuckerberg continues to seek advice from other entrepreneurs, Wang noted. For Wang, that willingness to learn from others is another quality that sets the Meta chief apart.