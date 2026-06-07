Ex-Meta techie says corporate life was ‘boring’, finds purpose selling noodles

A former Meta engineer is making waves after he left his tech career to open a noodle stall at a food market. In a viral video, he shared that he once earned nearly three times more than what he does today; however, he found his corporate role unfulfilling.
Financial advisor and content creator Louisa Tay reflected on the story in an Instagram post, writing, “In a society that prioritises practicality over passion, does following your passion really make sense, or is the most practical thing sometimes pursuing what you genuinely believe in?”
The video begins with the caption, “Meta software engineer to Hokkien Mee hawker.” Hokkien Mee is a well-known noodle dish popular across Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia, typically made with thick yellow noodles. In the video, Tay asks former engineer Alvin Tan why he decided to leave his tech role. “Because software engineering is boring,” he says.
Tay points out that many people aspire to work at Meta, saying, “A lot of people are dreaming of getting into Meta. You got in, and you chose to leave.”
He explains that the reality inside large corporations can be different from expectations. “Big companies are all retrenching. My team actually restructured a few times,” he says. “It’s everyone’s dream but once you’re in, you’ll think about it like what other things you can do in life.”
When asked about the pay difference between his former and current careers, Tan laughs and replies, “I think I cannot compare. That one is easily 2-3X more.”
The video also features scenes of Tan preparing noodles at his stall. During the conversation, he reveals that he and his girlfriend run the business together because hiring additional workers is currently too expensive. He also expresses appreciation for her continued support.
Offering advice to others considering a leap toward their passions, Tan says, “Don’t give up so easily. There will always be doors open for you. One day, you know, if this thing doesn’t work out, I can always find some other things to do.”
He also stresses the importance of well-being, adding, “Also, taking a break is important. Somehow, if cooking this makes me fall sick like very often, then I will prioritise my health.”
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The video quickly gained traction, prompting a deluge of reactions. “I think you are doing well because you, are one of the most sincere and honest hawker in Singapore! It probably translates in your dishes. Keep it up and be kind to your girlfriend as well,” a social media user noted.
“What do you think you did well in term of your strategies that made you very successful?… ‘It all depends on luck laa’…. very inspiring,” another user commented. “Respect bro! But keep up the good work, the dream and the passion. We all need to do something we love!” a third user reacted.