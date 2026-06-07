Ex-Meta techie says corporate life was ‘boring’, finds purpose selling noodles

He reveals that he and his girlfriend run the business together because hiring additional workers is currently too expensive (Photo: Pexels)

A former Meta engineer is making waves after he left his tech career to open a noodle stall at a food market. In a viral video, he shared that he once earned nearly three times more than what he does today; however, he found his corporate role unfulfilling.

Financial advisor and content creator Louisa Tay reflected on the story in an Instagram post, writing, “In a society that prioritises practicality over passion, does following your passion really make sense, or is the most practical thing sometimes pursuing what you genuinely believe in?”

The video begins with the caption, “Meta software engineer to Hokkien Mee hawker.” Hokkien Mee is a well-known noodle dish popular across Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia, typically made with thick yellow noodles. In the video, Tay asks former engineer Alvin Tan why he decided to leave his tech role. “Because software engineering is boring,” he says.