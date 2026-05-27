No couch, no TV: Why a 24-year-old Meta techie earning $357,000 annually chooses to live like a ‘Spartan’

Raymond Zeng, a software engineer at Meta, has drawn worldwide attention after sharing that he leads an intentionally minimalist lifestyle despite earning $357,000 (more than Rs 3 crore) per year. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zeng said he focuses on saving, investing, travelling, and personal interests.

Speaking to Business Insider, Zeng said he doesn’t own a car, a couch, or a TV. “I’ve been told by many of my friends that my living situation is very ‘Spartan’. I don’t own a car, couch, or even a TV,” Zeng said, adding that his apartment contains little more than “one desk and one roomba”.

Savings for hobbies, travel

The report said Zeng earns an average base salary of $7,940–$7,960 (around Rs 7.6 lakh per month), while bonuses and stock compensation account for nearly 60 per cent of his overall package. After taxes and retirement contributions, his monthly take-home income reportedly stands at $4,180 or about Rs 4 lakh.

Depending on stock vesting schedules and bonus payouts, his monthly savings range from $5,220 to $19,850 (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh).

While he avoids luxury spending and unnecessary purchases, Zeng shared that he does spend selectively on hobbies and travel, setting aside approximately $397 to $502 (Rs 38,000 to Rs 48,000) every month for those interests.

“Right now, I’d rather prioritise investing, travel, and hobbies over filling my apartment with things I don’t use very much or experiences that don’t lead me to a fulfilling life. For me, that lifestyle is intentional.”

He also relies on credit card reward points to reduce travel expenses and has used them to book international trips.

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Long-term goals, investments

Zeng said his long-term goal is to retire by the age of 30. To achieve that, he invests aggressively by maximising retirement accounts and directing additional savings into a brokerage portfolio.

He estimates that his investments could exceed $209,000 (Rs 2 crore) by 30 and potentially cross $6.27 million (Rs 60 crore) by the time he turns 40.

“One of the biggest ideas I’ve taken from the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) community is to build the life you want and then save for it. However, I’m flexible — if my circumstances change, then so will my retirement plans,” he told Business Insider.

DISCLAIMER: This content does not constitute financial, investment, or retirement advice, and readers should consult a certified financial advisor before making major financial decisions.