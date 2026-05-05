Met Gala protesters hide ‘urine’ bottles around venue to target Amazon’s Jeff Bezos: ‘Peak activism’

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This year’s Met Gala has sparked backlash from activists, with a group of protesters pulling a provocative stunt just days before the event.
A video posted on May 2 by the social media account Everyone Hates Elon shows people placing small bottles around the Metropolitan Museum of Art. According to the group, the bottles were filled with water and food colouring but symbolically referred to allegations that Amazon workers were once forced to urinate in bottles to meet strict productivity targets—claims the company has denied.
The protest targeted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who, along with his wife Lauren Sánchez, is serving as an honorary chair and lead sponsor of this year’s Met Gala and its accompanying exhibition.
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In a statement shared alongside the video, the group said, “Amazon founder and oligarch Jeff Bezos just finished his Met Gala pre-party at his penthouse and is getting ready for the big night.” They added, “We couldn’t let him get away with using celebrity and fashion to hide his crimes. We’re exposing them instead.”
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As part of the demonstration, baskets filled with empty bottles were also reportedly left outside the museum, inviting passersby to use them. The move was intended as stark visual commentary on alleged warehouse working conditions, as reported by New York Post.
Security officials quickly identified and cleared the items, and the incident did not disrupt operations or affect visitors, a spokesperson said, according to USA TODAY.
Online reactions to the protest were mixed. An Instagram user wrote, “People are sick and tired of the met gala it’s not a gala anymore.” Another commented, “This is absolute perfect peak activism.” A third wrote, “The trolling is chef’s kiss perfection.” And a fourth comment read, “Just stop ordering anything from Amazon, that will always be the most effective measure….”
Disclaimer: This report is based on unverified social media content and public demonstrations; it is intended for informational purposes only. The views and actions depicted do not constitute an endorsement, and readers are encouraged to verify claims regarding corporate practices through official primary sources.