Met Gala protesters hide ‘urine’ bottles around venue to target Amazon’s Jeff Bezos: ‘Peak activism’

As part of the demonstration, baskets filled with empty bottles were also reportedly left outside the museum, inviting passersby to use them.

This year’s Met Gala has sparked backlash from activists, with a group of protesters pulling a provocative stunt just days before the event.

A video posted on May 2 by the social media account Everyone Hates Elon shows people placing small bottles around the Metropolitan Museum of Art. According to the group, the bottles were filled with water and food colouring but symbolically referred to allegations that Amazon workers were once forced to urinate in bottles to meet strict productivity targets—claims the company has denied.

The protest targeted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who, along with his wife Lauren Sánchez, is serving as an honorary chair and lead sponsor of this year’s Met Gala and its accompanying exhibition.