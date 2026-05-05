Met Gala 2026: Hrithik Roshan to Motu Patlu, netizens draw hilarious parallels as memes go viral

Heidi Klum turned heads as a living statue, drawing quick comparisons to Hrithik Roshan’s look in Dhoom 2.

The Met Gala 2026 once again proved that while celebrities bring the glamour, it’s the internet that truly steals the spotlight. Sure, actors, musicians, models, and influencers arrived in bold, elaborate outfits aligned with the theme—but it’s the everyday users online, firing off memes, jokes, and TikToks from their couches, who turned the night into a cultural spectacle.

Held on the first Monday of May, this year’s theme, ‘Fashion Is Art’, was inspired by the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The showcase delves into the connection between clothing and the human body over 5,000 years of history, encouraging attendees to treat themselves as living canvases and their outfits as works of art.