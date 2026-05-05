Met Gala 2026: Hrithik Roshan to Motu Patlu, netizens draw hilarious parallels as memes go viral

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The Met Gala 2026 once again proved that while celebrities bring the glamour, it’s the internet that truly steals the spotlight. Sure, actors, musicians, models, and influencers arrived in bold, elaborate outfits aligned with the theme—but it’s the everyday users online, firing off memes, jokes, and TikToks from their couches, who turned the night into a cultural spectacle.
Held on the first Monday of May, this year’s theme, ‘Fashion Is Art’, was inspired by the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The showcase delves into the connection between clothing and the human body over 5,000 years of history, encouraging attendees to treat themselves as living canvases and their outfits as works of art.
As soon as the red carpet action began, social media took over. Netizens didn’t hold back, offering sharp, funny, and sometimes savage commentary on the looks that, in their opinion, deserved a second glance—or a good laugh.
One of the internet’s favourite talking points was the perfectly timed release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which dropped just before the gala. The coincidence sparked a wave of memes, especially with Meryl Streep’s iconic portrayal of a character inspired by Anna Wintour—who, fittingly, still oversees the Met Gala. Social media users were more than ready to connect the dots and run with the satire.
pregamed the met gala by seeing the devil wears prada 2 im locked tf in
— rachel 🧃 (@nurturedsmile) May 4, 2026
all of us tonight pic.twitter.com/8lmIFfu86k
— b✨ (@pYSLrada) May 4, 2026
Concept : Lady gaga is joined by doechii and takes over the MET Gala red carpet to perform all 3 of her songs from the devil wears Prada 2 soundtrack in different outfits pic.twitter.com/qmzj0ZHsTx
— ∀ (@garbeyge) May 2, 2026
Meanwhile, Heidi Klum grabbed attention by appearing as a living statue, a look that quickly drew comparisons online to Hrithik Roshan’s memorable style in Dhoom 2.
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Comedian and actor Vir Das also joined in on the fun, taking a playful dig at the event that resonated widely online.
Thanks to the Met gala for having me :-) pic.twitter.com/shFR9ZhfN4
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 5, 2026
Another viral moment came courtesy of Katy Perry, whose dramatic headpiece covering her face became instant meme material. Photos and clips of her look quickly spread, inspiring a flood of jokes across platforms.
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Me when my social battery runs out #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Pj8intZA4T
— kanishk (@kaxishk) May 4, 2026
katy perry at the met gala pic.twitter.com/HFMO5ef6HN
— Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) May 4, 2026
inspector chingum from motu patlu https://t.co/9eJ6ZXGBhG
— shanaya (@kuttijannani) May 4, 2026
She is giving GenZ Gandhari vibes pic.twitter.com/xYQO5wGBsE
— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) May 5, 2026
Rocky STUNS at the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. pic.twitter.com/BKj60TB7C8
— faye (@rylandqrace) May 4, 2026
Michael B Jordan looking like a Greek God#MetGala pic.twitter.com/PKdU1tbhHb
— Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) May 4, 2026
me clocking into a job i hate pic.twitter.com/PL0FRug8o0
— Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) May 5, 2026
She’s going to pilates ? https://t.co/mr5XoA5UhY
— lay (@saoirdaya) May 4, 2026
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Nicki Minaj has arrived at the 2026 met gala #metgala pic.twitter.com/9SB1JrC5Xf
— Cyberstar (@harryqr_) May 4, 2026
me in my bed judging rich people’s outfits at met gala like: pic.twitter.com/vkjBRn5uAQ
— ver. (@cryeyesviolet_) May 4, 2026
“he isn’t even following the theme” #metgala pic.twitter.com/GWzBCKlz0B
— ໊ (@buffys) May 4, 2026
As always, the Met Gala delivered not just fashion but a meme fest that took on a life of its own. Year after year, the event fuels the internet’s creativity—and 2026 was no exception.