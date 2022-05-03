scorecardresearch
Met Gala 2022: This video proves that Elon Musk is a still a mama’s boy

Elon Musk went to this year’s Met Gala with his mother.

May 3, 2022
Elon Musk mama's boy, Elon Musk attends Met Gala with mother, Elon Musk Met Gala 2022, Met Gala 2022, Indian ExpressMaye Musk, is an author and former supermodel.

Elon Musk might be the world’s richest man but the business magnate is still a mama’s boy, it seems. In a recent interview, taken on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022, the billionaire revealed that he made time for the event because his mother wanted to attend it.

In a video recorded by Entertainment Tonight, Musk is asked how he made time for the Met Gala considering his busy schedule. His mother Maye Musk replied, “I wanted him to come.” Then Musk chimes in and matter of factly says, “My Mom wanted to come, so I brought my Mom.”

This small but sweet answer by Musk is winning hearts online. So far, the clip of the interview has been viewed over 2.3 million times and has gathered thousands of likes and comments.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user said, OMG! This is sooooo cute and sweet. It melts my heart. @mayemusk wanted to come so @elonmusk take her here. Not only a good son but he’s genius, richest man on earth.”. Another person remarked, “It’s so lovely that Elon took his mom to the Met Gala, it is Mother’s Day this weekend!”.

Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, is an author and former supermodel. At the Met Gala, the 74-year-old looked stunning in a burgundy-coloured Dior dress and Chopard accessories. Musk, who wore a black tuxedo with coattails and bow tie, complimented his mother’s look.

