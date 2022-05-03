Met Gala 2022: This video proves that Elon Musk is a still a mama’s boy

Elon Musk might be the world’s richest man but the business magnate is still a mama’s boy, it seems. In a recent interview, taken on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022, the billionaire revealed that he made time for the event because his mother wanted to attend it.

In a video recorded by Entertainment Tonight, Musk is asked how he made time for the Met Gala considering his busy schedule. His mother Maye Musk replied, “I wanted him to come.” Then Musk chimes in and matter of factly says, “My Mom wanted to come, so I brought my Mom.”

This small but sweet answer by Musk is winning hearts online. So far, the clip of the interview has been viewed over 2.3 million times and has gathered thousands of likes and comments.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user said, OMG! This is sooooo cute and sweet. It melts my heart. @mayemusk wanted to come so @elonmusk take her here. Not only a good son but he’s genius, richest man on earth.”. Another person remarked, “It’s so lovely that Elon took his mom to the Met Gala, it is Mother’s Day this weekend!”.

Which billionaire still act like a regular household and bring their parent to event? — Yolo (@DKP85D) May 3, 2022

Richest in his heart, mind, body & his soul. Absolutely lovely that his mom is his best girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — R. Cameron- Graham (@Risslah) May 3, 2022

That’s so wholesome 😭 — Daniel Monge (@MongeMkt) May 3, 2022

This is the way. Can’t think of anyone who is luckier than one who can enjoy the company of their mom when they are both healthy and especially wealthy. — Nye (@ZoharaIshak) May 3, 2022

You look handsome & your Mom is beautiful, she’s so proud of you, as she should be. We all see the good you are doing & are also proud of you. Thank you for making our world, space, research of disabilities & Twitter better. ❤️@Tesla @SpaceX @SpaceXStarlink @neuralink — Sharee Diederich (@DiederichSharee) May 3, 2022

I think my favorite part of @mayemusk is that as powerful as @elonmusk is, she’s still going to ruffle his hair and tell everyone what a good kid he is. — lordbogamol (@lordbogamol) May 3, 2022

Aww that’s sweet that you did that for your mom ❤️ — S3XYCRYPTOVAD3R (@sexycryptovader) May 3, 2022

It’s so lovely that Elon took his mom to the Met Gala, it is Mother’s Day this weekend! — Audra Love (@audramlove) May 3, 2022

Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, is an author and former supermodel. At the Met Gala, the 74-year-old looked stunning in a burgundy-coloured Dior dress and Chopard accessories. Musk, who wore a black tuxedo with coattails and bow tie, complimented his mother’s look.