‘Gigi Hadid wore her sofa’: Met Gala 2022 memes feed of Kylie Jenner, her best friend’s outfits

It’s finally the first Monday in May, and the fashion world’s biggest event — the Met Gala — has returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City. And while there were some exquisite looks served on the red carpet, many failed to follow the theme or impress the audience with their sartorial choices. Naturally, it triggered plenty of jokes and memes online.

This year, with the theme of ‘Gilded Glamour’, fans expected opulent gowns with corsets and bones. While several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B dazzled wearing breath-taking creations, others were way off the mark.

The star-studded event that is known for celebrating the best in art and design, is also known to trigger a plethora of memes online every year owing to some eccentric looks sported by the celebrities with their collaboration with luxury brands and designers. And this time was no different, as many top fashionistas failed to slay, gaining spotlights for fashion faux pas. Believe it or not, strangely, it was supermodels Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid who became the fodder of memes after appearing in unimpressive looks.

While Jenner appeared at the event wearing a dramatic wedding gown by Off-White, paying homage to designer late Virgil Abloh, her pairing the dress with a baseball cap-cum-veil left all bewildered. Many commented saying this is a glow-down no one saw coming.

And it wasn’t just Jenner alone, her friend Hadid too left many in splits after she appeared in a dark red PVC Versace catsuit. While that was still okay, her outfit pairing with an baggy puffer coat reminded all of sofa and blanket. Now, the two friends are leading the memes on Twitter.

Check out some of the funniest Met Gala 2022 memes here.

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala looking like this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UrYacAu54A — jonnie (@j0nie00) May 3, 2022

Well I know who designed Kylie Jenner’s Met Galla dress. #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/UBRXE9hzFq — Nicole Abarca Powell (@MyCouchHasADent) May 3, 2022

When you get married at 3 and have baseball at 8#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/vg12Aw2z4i — ManilaYomila (@ManilaYomila) May 3, 2022

gigi hadid at the met gala 2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GmjVDDKcHU — Meli (@meli_1818) May 2, 2022