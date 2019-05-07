MET Gala 2019: Katy Perry’s hamburger costume has left netizens in splits

Toggle Menu
Shared by many on social media are several pictures and videos of the outfit along with a video showing the singer stepping into the life-size burger while singer Jennifer Lopez walks past her.

MET Gala 2019: Perry, who switched the outfit mid-event, changed into a hamburger costume and a lettuce dressed matched with a toothpick hat.

Katy Perry’s latest MET Gala look has left netizens hungry. While on Monday night, the pop star turned many heads as she walked the pink carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a bright chandelier dress but her next outfit turned out to be quite unexpected. Dressed as a cheeseburger, a video of the singer changing into her ensemble has created quite some buzz on social media.

While the outfit did not please everyone, it sure did trigger hilarious reactions online after the video went viral. Here are some of the many tweets on the Hamburger outfit.

Each year, the Costume Institute Gala or MET Ball, select a theme for the event and celebrities match their outfit for the same. This year’s theme is was Camp: Notes on fashion.

