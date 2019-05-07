MET Gala 2019: Katy Perry’s hamburger costume has left netizens in splits

Katy Perry’s latest MET Gala look has left netizens hungry. While on Monday night, the pop star turned many heads as she walked the pink carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a bright chandelier dress but her next outfit turned out to be quite unexpected. Dressed as a cheeseburger, a video of the singer changing into her ensemble has created quite some buzz on social media.

Perry, who switched the outfit mid-event, changed into a hamburger costume and a lettuce dressed matched with a toothpick hat. Shared by many on social media are several pictures and videos of the outfit along with a video showing the singer stepping into the life-size burger while singer Jennifer Lopez walks past her.

Katy Perry being a hamburger and Jennifer Lopez walking in on her in the bathroom at the #metgala will forever be iconic pic.twitter.com/BbzObt8cZw — ‎ً (@suddenlyistan) May 7, 2019

While the outfit did not please everyone, it sure did trigger hilarious reactions online after the video went viral. Here are some of the many tweets on the Hamburger outfit.

Me getting ready for a night out vs all my friends 😂😭😭😭 https://t.co/ITmHPGOvbv — Ellie O’Rourke (@ellieorourke97) May 7, 2019

I don’t think I understand “fashion” https://t.co/QA8d2ulibl — Charl Montgomery (@Charlx_Mont) May 7, 2019

@JLo really walked in like… what is happening 😂😂 I love these two https://t.co/gHRScvvVKh — Love, Matt (@MattD1188) May 7, 2019

Katy Perry really switched from her amazing chandelier look to a hamburger suit… #MetGala pic.twitter.com/weUVmRrHYb — Blue Ivy’s Au Pair (@MikeyTBH) May 7, 2019

Each year, the Costume Institute Gala or MET Ball, select a theme for the event and celebrities match their outfit for the same. This year’s theme is was Camp: Notes on fashion.