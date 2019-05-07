MET Gala 2019: This comparison of outfits with minerals is hilarious

While actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone created quite a buzz on the pink carpet of MET Gala 2019 with their outfits, a Twitter thread seems to have deciphered a series of MET looks and compared them with minerals/rocks. @celestelabedz, who identifies herself as a geophysics researcher, tweeted an interesting series of Met Gala looks along with the minerals they resemble.

The event, which is formally known as the Costume Institute Gala or MET Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Each year, a theme is selected for the event and celebrities select their outfits to match the same. While Chopra did quite a flawless job blending with this year theme — Camp: Notes on fashion — she too could not escape the Twitterati, who soon converted her dress into memes.

Now, this series of tweets by @celestelabedz on Met Gala fashion is creating quite a buzz on social media.

Charli XCX – sulfur pic.twitter.com/1fRZBXuRTG — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Billy Porter – pyrite & marcasite pic.twitter.com/yFUhNlL3fO — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Laverne Cox – hematite pic.twitter.com/L44E0xrBWW — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Amber Valleta’s purse – adamite (fluorescing under UV light) pic.twitter.com/HQ8AxGNsUP — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Sofía Sanchez Barrenechea – agate pic.twitter.com/FEFfrCvDbr — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Lady Gaga – rhodochrosite pic.twitter.com/VLogvwO4fX — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019