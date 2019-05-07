MET Gala 2019: This comparison of outfits with minerals is hilarious

Toggle Menu
MET Gala 2019: This comparison of outfits with minerals is hilarioushttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/met-gala-2019-geophysics-researcher-compares-with-minerals-5714599/

The event, which is formally known as the Costume Institute Gala or MET Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

MET Gala 2019: Each year, a theme is selected for the event and exhibition and celebrities pick out their outfits to match the same.

While actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone created quite a buzz on the pink carpet of MET Gala 2019 with their outfits, a Twitter thread seems to have deciphered a series of MET looks and compared them with minerals/rocks. @celestelabedz, who identifies herself as a geophysics researcher, tweeted an interesting series of Met Gala looks along with the minerals they resemble.

Now, this series of tweets by @celestelabedz on Met Gala fashion is creating quite a buzz on social media.

