Watch: Messi checks Jordan Pickford’s penalty notes after Argentina beat England

Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final gave another viral moment after the final whistle, with Lionel Messi and several of his teammates spotted inspecting England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s water bottle, reportedly covered with notes on Argentina’s penalty takers.
The viral video came after Argentina secured a place in the World Cup final with a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Messi Jordan Pickford water bottle video went viral after Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semi-final victory over England, sparking widespread reactions online.The cameras captured Messi, Fernández, and several Argentina players gathering around the bottle after the match, appearing to read the handwritten notes. Messi was seen smiling and shaking his head as the group examined the bottle.
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Esto es increíble. Encontraron la botellita donde Pickford tenía anotado a dónde pateaban penales los jugadores de la Selección Argentina. Messi, Nico González y Enzo Fernández se cagan de risa jaja pic.twitter.com/LrYIbfa2gQ
— Iván (@ivanalvarenga1) July 15, 2026
The video has since gone viral, amassing over eight million views and a deluge of reactions. “No wonder the goalkeeper kept asking for hydration every so often. He had us scared stiff; he’s never drunk so much water in his life,” a user wrote. “No wonder he was asking for the bottle every damn minute, and where the hell do you see them cracking up laughing?” another user commented.
“That bottle is going to be worth millions of dollars in a few years,” a third user reacted.
Argentina produced a stunning late comeback to beat England 2-1 in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup, setting up a blockbuster title clash against Spain.
Speaking after the victory against England, Messi hailed Spain’s unique style of football. “Spain is a great team with outstanding players and a very distinctive style of play. They’re a team I know very well, with a football philosophy they’ve been following for many years. I know their players too,” Messi told reporters.
“I’ve faced many of them, and I still follow them. Several of them play for Barcelona, a club I love and continue to follow. So it will be a special match because it’s a World Cup final, and naturally I expect it to be a very even game,” he added.