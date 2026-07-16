Watch: Messi checks Jordan Pickford’s penalty notes after Argentina beat England

Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final gave another viral moment after the final whistle, with Lionel Messi and several of his teammates spotted inspecting England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s water bottle, reportedly covered with notes on Argentina’s penalty takers.

The viral video came after Argentina secured a place in the World Cup final with a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Messi Jordan Pickford water bottle video went viral after Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semi-final victory over England, sparking widespread reactions online.The cameras captured Messi, Fernández, and several Argentina players gathering around the bottle after the match, appearing to read the handwritten notes. Messi was seen smiling and shaking his head as the group examined the bottle.