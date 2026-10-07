‘Going to hurt a lot’: Tears flow as Messi makes his final Argentina appearance

Lionel Messi was seen in tears as he travelled to Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium for his final appearance for the Argentina national team as thousands of fans gathered along the streets to bid farewell to their captain.

The 39-year-old football legend was seen looking out of the Argentina team bus window as it made its way to the stadium Tuesday.

Huge crowds lined the route, waving Argentine flags and holding banners in honour of the iconic No 10.

Watch here:

🚨 LEO MESSI CRYING IN THE BUS 😭 https://t.co/4VAObDR2Nw — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) October 6, 2026

‘Would love to be here for my entire life’

The emotional scenes came as Messi prepared to bring the curtain down on a remarkable 21-year international career.

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“I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here,” Messi said in an emotional post-match speech.

“Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina National Team is going to hurt a lot. If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is,” he added.

He made his Argentina debut in 2005 and entered the farewell match with 207 appearances and 125 goals for his country.

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Messi’s international journey has included some of Argentine football’s biggest triumphs. He led the national team to Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima and, most significantly, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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‘He earned every one’

The video has since gone viral, amassing over a million views.

“the way hes crying happy tears knowing hes done everything he ever needed to prove. thats the whole career right there,” a user wrote.

“that bus saw the 2014 final and all the copa heartbreaks. tonight it gets the happy tears. he earned every one,” another user commented.

“I didn’t cry since his father’s news. Now I’m crying seeing him like this. Oh Leo. May your retirement never fade your love to football away. Gonna miss you in that squad. I can’t watch the match due to work. Hoping you score at least 6,” a third user reacted.