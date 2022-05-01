Message written by American school student washes up in Bahamas after 11 years

On Wednesday, a school teacher in Brockport, a small village in America’s New York state, was pleasantly surprised when he found out that a message written by one of his former students during a class activity was found in a different country.

Christopher Albrecht shared on Twitter that one of his students had kept a message in a glass bottle and thrown it in the Atlantic Ocean as part of a class activity in 2011.

Finally, after 11 years, the message was found more than 1,000 miles away from the shore of New York in the Bahamas.

Albrecht shared pictures of the retrieved letter that was found dry and intact in the glass bottle that washed up on the shores of the Bahamas. The letter, written by a student named Jared, also included a self-made portrait of the student.

In 2011, our class wrote messages in bottles that went into the Atlantic Ocean. Got an email today from a kind woman who found Jared’s bottle in the Bahamas… 11 YEARS LATER!!! The picture is the actual bottle. Jared, is now a junior at Penn State. He was shocked! @BrockportCSD pic.twitter.com/IwWStmtwV6 — Christopher Albrecht (@Albrecht_NYSTOY) April 27, 2022

Albrecht’s tweet was also shared by the official Twitter account of Brockport Central School District and the Facebook page of Brockport Central School District’s parent-teacher association.