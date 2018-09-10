Meryl Streep’s reaction during the US Open men’s singles final match is going viral

Sitting with the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Streep, Meryl Streep’s reactions left many amused. (Source: Twitter) Sitting with the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Streep, Meryl Streep’s reactions left many amused. (Source: Twitter)

This year’s US Open has been no less dramatic than a television drama series. Ask American actor Meryl Streep, she was there at the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. The intensity of match was such that Streep could do little to hide her expressions.

Several sports media handles tweeted out pictures and videos of the Hollywood actor sitting in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and watching the nervy final. However, it did not take long for people to notice Streep and come up with hilarious memes of the actor’s reactions.

And the award for best performance by a fan in a leading role goes to… 🏆🙀🎞🎥#USOpen pic.twitter.com/MRpcV99pNa — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018

While some said that her latest role was that of an emoji, others stated that she gave an “Oscar-worthy performance’. Here are some of the memes and GIfs of the actor:

This gif of Meryl perfectly sums up the last two weeks at the messiest slam I have ever watched. #USOpen https://t.co/56JPPhyfZ2 — Kathleen Siegmund (@curiouslykat) September 9, 2018

When you’re enjoying a great #USOpen final and remember you left the stove on. pic.twitter.com/f7o5zj0p2b — Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) September 9, 2018

Meryl Streep at the US Open is all of us whenever Trump tweets pic.twitter.com/VTEHBcqKfu — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) September 9, 2018

Husband is watching US Open and texting me updates, so far this is my fav: “Meryl can’t take it” #MerylStreep #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/mP72npAg2Y — Lisa Hinegardner (@LHinegardner) September 9, 2018

Meryl Streep went to the US Open, please update your meme folders. pic.twitter.com/QpPYM1h8DU — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) September 10, 2018

Meryl Streep’s faces at this #USOpen men’s final are giving me life. Please tell me someone has a GIF of her reaction to that Del Potro point. — Zainab (@Zainab_Mudallal) September 9, 2018

Hilarious moment as Meryl Streep realizes they’re taking about her on the air pic.twitter.com/5cqkTddvfn — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) September 9, 2018

