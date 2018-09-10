Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Meryl Streep’s reaction during the US Open men’s singles final match is going viral

With many eyes on the Hollywood star, it was hard to miss her presence and expressions. Many official sports channels tweeted out several pictures and videos of the actor, reacting to the intense match between Djokovic and Potro.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 10, 2018 3:40:35 pm
Us open, us open winner, Meryl Streep, Meryl Streep at us open, Meryl Streep memes, Meryl Streep gifs, Sitting with the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Streep, Meryl Streep’s reactions left many amused. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

This year’s US Open has been no less dramatic than a television drama series. Ask American actor Meryl Streep, she was there at the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. The intensity of match was such that Streep could do little to hide her expressions.

Several sports media handles tweeted out pictures and videos of the Hollywood actor sitting in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and watching the nervy final. However, it did not take long for people to notice Streep and come up with hilarious memes of the actor’s reactions.

ALSO READ | Meryl Streep impersonating Donald Trump is breaking the internet right now

While some said that her latest role was that of an emoji, others stated that she gave an “Oscar-worthy performance’. Here are some of the memes and GIfs of the actor:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement