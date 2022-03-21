Mermaid or fish: This optical illusion has left J K Rowling guessing

Optical illusions often leave netizens intrigued and glued to them. One such optical illusion that purports to show a fish or mermaid has left internet users scratching their heads and many coming up with entirely different answers.

The challenge is to identify if the drawing shows a fish or mermaid. “If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid,” says the caption.

The optical illusion has also triggered a discussion on the right brain versus left brain debate as it went viral with many writers and celebrities guessing if it is a fish, mermaid or something else.

Among the prominent users is Harry Potter author J K Rowling, who chose neither the fish nor the mermaid option. The writer found it to be a donkey, like many others. American comedian and writer Sean O’Connor also followed suit. He wrote, “I see a donkey that is telling me to burn down a church.”

It appeared to be a badly-tied bin liner for English comedian and writer David Baddiel first. Later, he found it to be a donkey.

I see a badly-tied bin liner. pic.twitter.com/1T7XpUTThx — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 19, 2022

Yes obviously it’s a donkey. Obviously. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 19, 2022

It’s a plump seal lying in its back. YOU’RE a donkey. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) March 19, 2022

Meanwhile, it seemed to be a seal for British actor Adrian Lester.

It’s a Seal….!!🤷🏾‍♂️ — Adrian Lester (@AdrianLester) March 19, 2022

“A young lady looking away or an old lady looking forward and down,” a user commented. “I see a donkey, some fish monstrosity, and a sea lion,” commented another user.

A young lady looking away or an old lady looking forward and down. pic.twitter.com/Y8dRqudnu2 — Matthew (@Matthew81427618) March 19, 2022

Just flip it upside down – Mermaid – lips and all 😉 pic.twitter.com/SX2NkqbTH7 — 〽️ •(⌚_⌚)•🇺🇸💪🇺🇦 (@blazingsadle) March 20, 2022

okay now do this one pic.twitter.com/3LDtleig4P — krillswitch engage (@FVNERALHAM) March 20, 2022

I’m proud of everyone responding to this correctly pointing out that it is a seal. pic.twitter.com/aXWWkNlHBb — Rose of Dawn (@Rose_Of_Dawn) March 19, 2022

Several optical illusions—from trying to guess the colour of “the dress” in 2015 or finding the “curved line”, have left people bewildered online over the years. Recently, netizens struggled to spot the numbers hidden inside a black and white optical illusion.