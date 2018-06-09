LiveThroughThis: Fighting depression? Read these inspiring Twitter tales on #MentalHealthMatters

Do you know someone suffering from depression? Here are some tweets on #MentalHealthMatters and #LiveThroughThis that you must read. (Source: Getty Images) Do you know someone suffering from depression? Here are some tweets on #MentalHealthMatters and #LiveThroughThis that you must read. (Source: Getty Images)

The tragic news of celebrity chef and TV show host Anthony Bourdain’s death left everyone in shock. The fact that he committed suicide in France, where he was busy filming for the next episode of his award-winning show Parts Unknown created a huge buzz online.

Earlier this week, Kate Spade, 55, designer too ended her life in a suspected suicide at her Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan. Social media platforms were flooded with teary tributes and many took these two tragic deaths to highlight the need to talk about mental health and lend support to those suffering from depression.

With #MentalHealthMatters, Netizens around the globe started a conversation to fight the stigma and discussed what could be done to help those suffering so as to evade suicidal tendencies.

Sample these:

In my deepest, darkest post-partum depression, I would have personally never called a phone number. If John or my doctor never reached out, I would have never even known. It really can be a lonely hole. Watch the people you love and don’t be afraid to speak up. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

When will people start considering depression as an actual illness.

NO it is not all in your head and NO you can’t just get over it.

Ppl with depression need help not ur stupid speech of how its nothing and just something they are responsible for themselves#MentalHealthMatters — ZSS (@zs_15) June 9, 2018

And most importantly, please stop saying, “why didn’t you tell me?” “Why didn’t did they talk to us?”

If you want to help, look at what YOU can do, instead of what a person we’ve already established is struggling can do.#MentalHealthMatters #anthonybordain #RIPKateSpade — Anshika Sharma (@SharmaAnshika) June 9, 2018

Kate Spade.

Anthony Bourdain. Check on your ‘strong’ friends. Check on your creative friends. Check on your compassionate friends, your eccentric friends, your sensitive friends, your lively friends. Depression doesn’t discriminate. #MentalHealthMatters — Caroline D-Goldin (@CarolineDGoldin) June 8, 2018

Anxiety is an illness. It affects many people to an incapacitating degree. When I used to tell people I had anxiety, they didn’t understand how severe it was. “Everyone has anxiety” my one friend would say. Anxiety can be absurdly torturous.#ThursdayThoughts #mentalhealth — The Anxiety Man (@RealAnxietyMan) June 7, 2018

“I will never understand why every organ in your body get support and sympathy when it is ill, except for your brain.” #MentalHealth #StigmaSmasher 👊🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 8, 2018

And realising only talking about the problem will not help, one Twitter user, Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) encouraged people to share those moments of kindness that helped them fight deep depression. In a bid to let others realise they are not alone and lending a helping hand can lessen people’s sufferings, many started sharing their own stories, promoting a glimmer of hope.

Once in the midst of a major depression, I was crying (I thought softly) to myself on the F train; it was crowded. Someone, as they got off, stuck a pack of tissues under my nose. That person kept me going another day. How has someone else that kept you going? #livethroughthis — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) June 8, 2018

With #LiveThroughThis, the Twitter community extended support to those who need someone to talk.

This happened to me once. An older woman tucked a pack of tissues into my hand as she shuffled off the train. I still have the unfinished pack. I keep it to remind myself of that momentary kindness. https://t.co/hKExaKTW9G — 🇵🇷 Daisy 🇵🇷 Rosario 🇵🇷 (@RunDMR) June 8, 2018

I lost a pregnancy last year and someone who had no idea what I was going through handed me a coin embossed with an angel. She just wanted me to have it. What she didn’t know is that I needed it. How has someone kept you going? #livethroughthis https://t.co/bUYWQ4uPt2 — Colleen O’Brien (@ColleenKIROFM) June 8, 2018

I want to thank the random guy who offered to drive me to the hospital when I decided I needed to go inpatient for my own safety. He was a stranger and under no obligation to help me. He did it anyway. Be kind. You might help save a life. #LiveThroughThis — Sara Luterman (@slooterman) June 8, 2018

Before coming to college, I was diagnosed with bipolar. When I tell people about my diagnosis, they often say “but you don’t seem crazy.” Until one day a friend’s response was, “so that’s why you’re so talented.” This change in perspective has kept me going #livethroughthis https://t.co/yle2HBitHW — Katya Podkovyroff (@k_podkovyroff) June 8, 2018

I was living in Japan, feeling out of place, rode the same train everyday, a little girl always stared at me. One day as she got off at her stop, she tapped my arm, smiled and said “Have good day” Her mom said she thought I was sad and been practicing for weeks. It was everything — Dawn McCallan (@DawnMacc) June 8, 2018

I actually did call the Suicide Lifeline. I poured my heart out, I cried harder than ever in my life. My wife had left me months earlier & wasn’t forthcoming about reasons. I broke. It was 2am in an empty house & I was smoking cigarettes. I called. Someone talked me through. — heathen king (@heathen_king) June 8, 2018

During one of my suicidal periods in my life, I went into my office and one of my DV/SV clients had left me a post-it with the a note: “Thank you for listening and believing me.” It reminded me that I mattered to someone. #livethroughthis https://t.co/iwRMnrG4o2 — FireBrand (@EndP8riarchy) June 8, 2018

I was in middle school, struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts, low self-esteem. A girl came up to me out of the blue and told me I looked pretty/nice/whatever. It occurred to me that not everyone saw me the way I saw me. That got me through another day. #livethroughthis https://t.co/7BXaa2WlO7 — Haley Samsel (@haley_samsel) June 8, 2018

My mother died my first year of college. My family stopped speaking to me bc I didn’t leave school to care for younger siblings. Three friends each wrote me $100 checks every month for a year so I could go afford counseling for depression. #livethroughthis — Lysistrata Would Go (@the_castle_gate) June 8, 2018

During the breakup of my marrge I was in the deepest depression I’ve ever exp. I forced myself out of the house. While at the market, a woman said hello as we passed & tears started. She stopped hugged me so tight& said “fight.” That was it. She walked away. #livethroughthis — Jahsmah (@jahsmah) June 8, 2018

I was crying in the middle of my high school cafeteria. It was in the midst of one of my worst depressive episodes. My friends saw me, and essentially created a human shield so I had some privacy. I didn’t have to explain, or try to put it into words. They just protected me — Elizabeth Estey (@LizEstey) June 8, 2018

Once I was so depressed I slept in until 6 pm. I explained why to my boss the next day. She didn’t fire me. She invited me to Shabbat dinner. #livethroughthis. — (((Ron Kampeas))) (@kampeas) June 8, 2018

A teacher once pulled me aside and asked if everything was ok. She told me she didn’t want me to do anything stupid during break because she was looking forward to seeing me when we got back. Just knowing someone gave a shit made a huge difference. https://t.co/SyMWHPqWw1 — Rosina aka Zeen the Bean (@Zeenie75) June 8, 2018

I had a terrible breakup, got a taxi to the airport. Driver was delighted to have a good fare, started chatting. I burst into tears: “I’m sorry, I don’t really want to talk right now.” He drove to a gas station and bought me a Coke and a Little Debbie. It helped. #livethroughthis — Lowell Mill Gal (@LowellMillGal) June 8, 2018

A similar solidarity was witnessed on Twitter during Christmas when Tweeple asked those feeling lonely during the holiday season to share their pain and grief with #JoinIn campaign. With two basic rules – ‘be kind to one another’ and ‘think of others’ – these social hashtags show the healing power.

