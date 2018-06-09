Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
#LiveThroughThis: Fighting depression? Read these inspiring Twitter tales on #MentalHealthMatters

Do you know someone suffering from depression? In a bid to let others realise they are not alone in the battle, Netizens started the conversation with the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 3:27:43 pm
mental illness, depression, depression talks, kindness, live through this, depression sharing, good news, social media trend, anthony bourdain, kate spade, depression suicide, indian express Do you know someone suffering from depression? Here are some tweets on #MentalHealthMatters and #LiveThroughThis that you must read. (Source: Getty Images)
The tragic news of celebrity chef and TV show host Anthony Bourdain’s death left everyone in shock. The fact that he committed suicide in France, where he was busy filming for the next episode of his award-winning show Parts Unknown created a huge buzz online.

ALSO READ | Anthony Bourdain dead at the age of 61; Netizens mourn the celebrity chef and TV host’s demise

Earlier this week, Kate Spade, 55, designer too ended her life in a suspected suicide at her Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan. Social media platforms were flooded with teary tributes and many took these two tragic deaths to highlight the need to talk about mental health and lend support to those suffering from depression.

ALSO READ | How do you deal with anxiety and depression? This viral post tells what to do and what not to

With #MentalHealthMatters, Netizens around the globe started a conversation to fight the stigma and discussed what could be done to help those suffering so as to evade suicidal tendencies.

Sample these:

ALSO READ | Old man’s sweet gesture for a fussy 2-year-old girl on a flight will melt your heart

And realising only talking about the problem will not help, one Twitter user, Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) encouraged people to share those moments of kindness that helped them fight deep depression. In a bid to let others realise they are not alone and lending a helping hand can lessen people’s sufferings, many started sharing their own stories, promoting a glimmer of hope.

With #LiveThroughThis, the Twitter community extended support to those who need someone to talk.

A similar solidarity was witnessed on Twitter during Christmas when Tweeple asked those feeling lonely during the holiday season to share their pain and grief with #JoinIn campaign. With two basic rules – ‘be kind to one another’ and ‘think of others’ – these social hashtags show the healing power.

