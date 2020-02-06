Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Must Read

Man puts electric cooker in fridge to store leftovers, picture goes viral

The tweet instantly clicked with thousands of women online who could relate to the situation, including model Chrissy Teigen who wondered if her husband John Legend did it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2020 5:55:39 pm
men will be men, man silly kitchen stories, chrissy teigen, man puts electric cooker in fridge, funny tweets, viral twitter thread, indian express Many women wondered why it never occurs to men to do the obvious and take it out in a bowl or a separate container.

When a Chicago woman asked her partner to put some leftovers in the fridge because she “was too tired to do it”, she found that he had put the electric cooker in the fridge. The photo of the cooker in the fridge has since gone viral.

Twitter user Cierra Wilder shared photographic evidence of the ‘crime’ committed by her fiancee Kyle Moore, saying, “I wake up the next morning TO THIS LMAO I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP PEOPLE!!!!!”

The two pictures shared by the woman showed the cable of the electric cooker dangling out of the fridge.

Many women on social media identified with the situation, including model Chrissy Teigen. Many women said they wouldn’t have been surprised if their partners had done the same.

However, there were many men who defended it saying, “He did exactly what you asked”.

The man at the centre of the ‘controversy’ admitted he thought something was wrong when he saw the dangling electric cord, but went ahead anyway.

“Seemed only slightly odd at the time. Seeing the chord dangle in the fridge now though….definitely suspect move by me,” Moore wrote in reply.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement