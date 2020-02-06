Man puts electric cooker in fridge to store leftovers, picture goes viral

Many women wondered why it never occurs to men to do the obvious and take it out in a bowl or a separate container. Many women wondered why it never occurs to men to do the obvious and take it out in a bowl or a separate container.

When a Chicago woman asked her partner to put some leftovers in the fridge because she “was too tired to do it”, she found that he had put the electric cooker in the fridge. The photo of the cooker in the fridge has since gone viral.

Twitter user Cierra Wilder shared photographic evidence of the ‘crime’ committed by her fiancee Kyle Moore, saying, “I wake up the next morning TO THIS LMAO I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP PEOPLE!!!!!”

The two pictures shared by the woman showed the cable of the electric cooker dangling out of the fridge.

What’s it like living with a man you ask……?? The other night I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the instapot) into the fridge because I was too tired to do it. He said he did. I wake up the next morning TO THIS LMAO I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP PEOPLE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SwjSQts8oI — Cierra Wilder (@cierra___dw) February 2, 2020

Many women on social media identified with the situation, including model Chrissy Teigen. Many women said they wouldn’t have been surprised if their partners had done the same.

@johnlegend is this u — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2020

My mans really didn’t even take the spoon out of the top ? — Caitlin Liston (@CaitlinListon) February 4, 2020

My son would do this. Actually, any man in my household would probably do this. 🤣 — Rachelle Dickerson (@rachelled67) February 4, 2020

Typical men. 😄 — Chocolate queen (@Chocola78128667) February 4, 2020

Lol 😂 all husbands. This is an all husbands move I feel like lmao. Mine would’ve rolled the cord up neater for no reason, but same. — Princess Pierre (@ScriptPP) February 4, 2020

With men you have to be specific and say everything in detail. I kid you not 🤣 — 🤎 (@Mariah09650931) February 4, 2020

I swear my husband has done this with the crockpot on multiple occasions. Wtf is wrong with men. — Heeey it’s Franklin (@thefrankiezoe) February 4, 2020

I showed my husband and he said, “I mean, he got it right”. Oh dear lord baby jesus. — Sammy Larson (@Sammyal21) February 3, 2020

reminds me of this gem I found the other day lol pic.twitter.com/pC1D31WbLY — NotUrTypicalMatri (@swaggitysoph) February 3, 2020

However, there were many men who defended it saying, “He did exactly what you asked”.

Lol that’s something I would do, didn’t know it was annoying to women 😅😅😅 — Paulo 🇨🇴 (@madroneropaulo) February 4, 2020

Did it fit and did the fridge close? If it did, what’s the problem, unless u take it out, plug it in and burn down the house? — JustSherman (@BullyRingo) February 5, 2020

He did exactly as you asked, though. — Leon Niemandt (@plaasklaas) February 4, 2020

The man at the centre of the ‘controversy’ admitted he thought something was wrong when he saw the dangling electric cord, but went ahead anyway.

“Seemed only slightly odd at the time. Seeing the chord dangle in the fridge now though….definitely suspect move by me,” Moore wrote in reply.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd