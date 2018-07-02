Man rescues visually-challenged person who fell on subway tracks; earns respect online

The photo of the three men helping the injured was shared on social media by a witness saying their brave act must be recognised. (Source: Julie Caniglia/ Facebook) The photo of the three men helping the injured was shared on social media by a witness saying their brave act must be recognised. (Source: Julie Caniglia/ Facebook)

A Canadian is being hailed as a hero after he risked his own life to rescue a visually-challenged man, who fell on the tracks at an underground train station. The man, identified as Kyle Busquine, did not fear being electrocuted and rescued the visually-challenged person at Broadview Station in Toronto from the tracks.

City transit officials told the Toronto Star that both the man and his rescuer could have been “electrocuted by the third rail, which supplies power to the trains, if it were not for a customer who pressed a button cutting off power to the tracks.”

Two others helped the Canadian bring the injured back up on the platform. Busquine’s brave act went viral online after a passenger from the train Julia Caniglia posted a photo of the rescue on her Facebook and Instagram accounts saying, “If they hadn’t reacted so quickly, the outcome would have been horrific.”

Giving a detailed account of what had happened, Caniglia wrote, “When my subway car pulled up at Broadview station I heard a faint voice call out, ‘help, help me please’. It wasn’t coming from anyone in the car and after hearing it again I stood up and looked out on the platform. [SIC]”

She shared the image hoping that this heroic act is recognised.

She also recalled that the Busquine leaped into action without any “hesitation”. “You just don’t know if there’s another train coming. He didn’t even think about it,” Canigila told Toronto Sun, adding the man had “guts.”

On social media, the photo went viral not just nationally but also around the globe, garnering lots of praise for the ‘heroes’.

