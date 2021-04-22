Watch: Saudis keep alive their traditional war dance with gunpowder blasts

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered over 2,000 views.

Keeping their tradition alive, men and young boys in Saudi Arabia perform the “Taasheer” war folk dance. The folk dance form, which is traditionally performed in the western Saudi Arabian province of Taif, features young boys and men wearing traditional attires while holding guns loaded with gunpowder to perform. The tribal dance was originally performed before the battle to motivate and intimidate opponents.

A video of the “fire” dance performance, which is often performed on special occasions such as weddings, festivals has gone viral on social. Accoridong to the clip, the “Taasheer” folk dance is presented with a rifle loaded with gunpowder. The men shoot at their feet to create an illusion of being propelled off the ground by the gun’s shot.

The Taasheer folk dance is performed in the western Saudi Arabian province of Taif. Dancers load their guns with gunpowder without bullets, before taking centre stage to showcase their dancing skills.

Heritage of the Ta’if people, a way to preserve the legacy is by training young boys to perform. The younger boys are also taught with the same kind of weapon, South China Morning Post reported.

