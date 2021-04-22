scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Saudis keep alive their traditional war dance with gunpowder blasts

Heritage of the Ta'if people, a way to preserve the legacy is by training young boys to perform. The younger boys are also taught with the same kind of weapon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 5:18:23 pm
Taasheer folk dance, Taasheer folk dance viral video, Saudi Arabian, gun dance, gun dance in Saudi Arabian, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered over 2,000 views. 

Keeping their tradition alive, men and young boys in Saudi Arabia perform the “Taasheer” war folk dance. The folk dance form, which is traditionally performed in the western Saudi Arabian province of Taif, features young boys and men wearing traditional attires while holding guns loaded with gunpowder to perform. The tribal dance was originally performed before the battle to motivate and intimidate opponents.

A video of the “fire” dance performance, which is often performed on special occasions such as weddings, festivals has gone viral on social. Accoridong to the clip, the “Taasheer” folk dance is presented with a rifle loaded with gunpowder. The men shoot at their feet to create an illusion of being propelled off the ground by the gun’s shot.

Watch the video here:

Heritage of the Ta’if people, a way to preserve the legacy is by training young boys to perform. The younger boys are also taught with the same kind of weapon, South China Morning Post reported.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered over 2,000 views.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement
x