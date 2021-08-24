scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Men form human chain to rescue children trapped inside burning building in China

The incident in Xintian, Hunan, occurred when a building caught fire on the third floor and two little girls were trapped inside.

August 24, 2021
china, Men Human Chain Rescue Children Burning Building, china fire rescue, men rescue children trapped in burning building, trending, indian express, indian express newsTowards the end of the clip, two firemen are seen approaching the area with a ladder to assist the men.

Six men are being called “heroes” by netizens after they formed a human chain to rescue two children from a burning building in China. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features the men climbing onto the grills constructed outside the multi-storey building and helping the children trapped inside.

According to local media, the incident in Xintian, Hunan, occurred when a building caught fire on the third floor and two little girls were trapped inside. In an attempt to save the girls, the men formed a human chain and managed to rescue the children from the windows.

Watch the video here:

Towards the end of the clip, two firemen are seen approaching the area with a ladder to assist the men. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media platforms and prompted several reactions among netizens. While many praised the men, others wondered why the homes were covered with grills.

