Men form human chain to rescue children trapped inside burning building in China

Six men are being called “heroes” by netizens after they formed a human chain to rescue two children from a burning building in China. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features the men climbing onto the grills constructed outside the multi-storey building and helping the children trapped inside.

ALSO READ | Watch: Firefighter rescues woman from 16th floor of building using this rare technique

According to local media, the incident in Xintian, Hunan, occurred when a building caught fire on the third floor and two little girls were trapped inside. In an attempt to save the girls, the men formed a human chain and managed to rescue the children from the windows.

Watch the video here:

Towards the end of the clip, two firemen are seen approaching the area with a ladder to assist the men. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media platforms and prompted several reactions among netizens. While many praised the men, others wondered why the homes were covered with grills.