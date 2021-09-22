Men caught smuggling in car full of KFC items into locked-down Auckland

Although strict restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, there are still many who refuse to adhere to the rules. Recently, in New Zealand, two men were arrested while trying to enter locked-down Auckland with a car trunk full of KFC’s fried items.

Under Auckland’s Alert Level 4 lockdown measures — the strictest in the country — restaurants, including takeout services, have been closed and residents have been urged to stay indoors with only essential services open. However, when the police were patrolling back roads near the city’s southern boundary, officers noticed “a suspicious looking vehicle travelling on a gravel road”.

According to the law enforcement agency, upon spotting the cops, the vehicle made a U-turn and sped off trying to evade the police.

Eventually, when the car was pulled over, the vehicle was searched and police found a large amount of KFC takeaways in the trunk and huge amount of cash, over a whopping NZ$100,000.

“Close examination of the police evidence photos revealed at least three buckets of chicken, up to 10 tubs of coleslaw and an undisclosed quantity of fries,” The Guardian reported.

BBC reported that the two men, aged 23 and 30, had travelled all the way from Hamilton, about 75 miles (121km) south of Auckland. “It is unclear whether the men intended to sell the food or if they hoped to use it as a distraction if they were to be pulled over,” the report added.

A police spokesperson told 1News that while the KFC orders were discarded, the duo was summonsed to appear in court at a later date for breaching the health order and further charges are likely.