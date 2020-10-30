scorecardresearch
Friday, October 30, 2020
London cathedral hosts memorial service after resident stray cat dies

Ever since she first wandered into the Gothic cathedral in search of food in 2008, Doorkins became a permanent fixture on the church's grounds and quickly attained celebrity status.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 30, 2020 2:18:10 pm
church holds memorial service for cat, cathedral cats, Doorkins the magnificat, Southwark Cathedral, Doorkins memorial service, Viral cat memorial service, Indian Express NewsDoorkins has met the queen, starred in a children’s book, and even has her own vastly popular social media accounts. (Source: SouthwarkCathedral/Twitter)

Southwark Cathedral in London hosted a thanksgiving service for Doorkins Magnificat, a much-loved stray cat, who had made the cathedral her home for over a decade before she passed away last month.

Ever since she first wandered into the Gothic cathedral in search of food in 2008, Doorkins became a permanent fixture on the church’s grounds and quickly attained celebrity status. She has met the queen, starred in a children’s book, and even has her own vastly popular social media accounts.

She passed away last month at the home of the cathedral’s caretaker, who she had lived with in her final year. On Wednesday, Doorkins was laid to rest in a special service hosted by the Dean of Southwark Cathedral, Andrew Nunn.

“She was enormously popular and had a massive Twitter following — and was also the focus of a lot of people’s visits to the cathedral,” Nunn told CNN. The entire ceremony was also live-streamed online.

“When she died the response was huge, and we knew we had to do something — there was no way in which we could just ignore the fact — and why would you, we loved her, and she gave a lot to our life,” Nunn explained. “It felt entirely appropriate.”

But not everyone approved of the service. Several pastors and bishops criticised Nunn for hosting the event despite the devastation caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

“Is this a joke?” Tweeted Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley. “I do hope so. If not it’s grossly insensitive to bereaved families and those ministering to them in the NW under the regional coronavirus restrictions.”

Nunn told CNN he had “no regrets” about the service. “There’s such a lot of emotion around at the moment, and sometimes, something like that can just release it for people… It was heartwarming as well as emotional,” he said.

Many people shared their memories with Doorkins on social media, thanking Nunn for the “touching” thanksgiving service.

