London cathedral hosts memorial service after resident stray cat dies

Doorkins has met the queen, starred in a children’s book, and even has her own vastly popular social media accounts. (Source: SouthwarkCathedral/Twitter)

Southwark Cathedral in London hosted a thanksgiving service for Doorkins Magnificat, a much-loved stray cat, who had made the cathedral her home for over a decade before she passed away last month.

Ever since she first wandered into the Gothic cathedral in search of food in 2008, Doorkins became a permanent fixture on the church’s grounds and quickly attained celebrity status. She has met the queen, starred in a children’s book, and even has her own vastly popular social media accounts.

On Wednesday 28 October you can share in the thanksgiving service for @DoorkinsM It begins at 2pm and can be found on Facebook and YouTube and via https://t.co/WekubcsyJz pic.twitter.com/HuAbKszlpT — Andrew Nunn (@deansouthwark) October 26, 2020

She passed away last month at the home of the cathedral’s caretaker, who she had lived with in her final year. On Wednesday, Doorkins was laid to rest in a special service hosted by the Dean of Southwark Cathedral, Andrew Nunn.

You can view today’s Service of Thanksgiving for Doorkins at the link below where you will also find the Homily by @deansouthwark as well as a copy of the Order of Service which you can download 😽https://t.co/H9snkUMoFk — Doorkins Magnificat (@DoorkinsM) October 28, 2020

“She was enormously popular and had a massive Twitter following — and was also the focus of a lot of people’s visits to the cathedral,” Nunn told CNN. The entire ceremony was also live-streamed online.

“When she died the response was huge, and we knew we had to do something — there was no way in which we could just ignore the fact — and why would you, we loved her, and she gave a lot to our life,” Nunn explained. “It felt entirely appropriate.”

But not everyone approved of the service. Several pastors and bishops criticised Nunn for hosting the event despite the devastation caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

“Is this a joke?” Tweeted Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley. “I do hope so. If not it’s grossly insensitive to bereaved families and those ministering to them in the NW under the regional coronavirus restrictions.”

Nunn told CNN he had “no regrets” about the service. “There’s such a lot of emotion around at the moment, and sometimes, something like that can just release it for people… It was heartwarming as well as emotional,” he said.

Many people shared their memories with Doorkins on social media, thanking Nunn for the “touching” thanksgiving service.

Aw, man. Seeing Doorkins Magnificat was one of my favorite parts of visiting London. Every time. @stevebyrnelive https://t.co/dvfDm8a2ki — Brian Q Quinn (@BQQuinn) October 28, 2020

My Aunt died last month, I did her funeral, I hadn’t cried yet, until today. I watched this and cried and cried and cried, because you know what? This wasn’t about a cat. It’s ok if you don’t get it, it’s ok if you think it’s silly, but for me this helped, it really helped https://t.co/92lA1DUoIG — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) October 28, 2020

If you never attend another online service, see this one, the most moving and spiritual tribute to one of God’s creatures I have ever seen. @DoorkinsM was much more than just a cat! Thanks so much @Southwarkcathed https://t.co/aKwS7PwcYC — Hugh Bryant (@HughDBryant) October 29, 2020

What a wonderful, generous, all-inclusive idea. Sending much love. Run free over that rainbow bridge gorgeous Doorkins 💖💖💖 xxx https://t.co/YRxuHy8N0X — Michelle French (@Flossiekitten) October 29, 2020

It was a wonderful celebration of a wonderful cat😿❤️🌈. I’m sorry for your loss and I’m sorry that some people failed to see how important animals/cats are. My mum cried her way through the service😿😿💕🐾💕🐾 — Molly (@MollyMoggy26) October 28, 2020

Dear @DoorkinsM – your service was beautiful – as befits its subject. I wept copiously! Paul Timms' words were so moving and the Homily was perfect. Both in life and in death you drew so many people together in love. 💖 — Charlotte Walker (@CLWOlivier42) October 29, 2020

It was a beautiful service, so touching and special, just as lovely Doorkins was. She will never be forgotten. — Alyson Meadowcroft, in memory of Macey, RIP. (@AlysonMeadowcr1) October 28, 2020

This is my last painting of @DoorkinsM . The image is used on memorial cards which are now in @Southwarkcathed online shop

RIP my precious little friend 😢❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/o6tWbPrWfQ — Celia Pike Cats (@CeliaPikeCats) October 6, 2020

