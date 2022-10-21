‘10 Downing Street available on Airbnb for short stays’: Memes galore as UK PM Liz Truss’ resigns after 45 days in office

From 10 Downing Street being available for rent on Airbnb for short stays to a revolving door being fitted at the official residence of the UK’s Prime Minister, Twitter has been flooded with memes after Liz Truss resigned as Britain’s Prime Minister after less than six weeks in office.

Truss resigned on Thursday, October 20, after only 45 days in office, making her the UK’s shortest-serving Prime Minister. Her resignation has triggered a meme fest on social media with netizens comparing her reign in office to a lot of things that outlasted her. A British newspaper had even started a livestream on October 14 to see if lettuce could last longer than the PM. The lettuce has been declared the winner, it seems.

A British newspaper has started a live stream on YouTube of Liz Truss’s photo next to a lettuce to see which one lasts longer. I do love this country’s sense of humo(u)r. pic.twitter.com/nVpbozX3OP — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 14, 2022

“This is what’s going down with the Indian aunties on the WhatsApp. They are sending me these… I would call that cut through,” posted a Twitter user with a meme on 10 Downing Street being available for rent on Airbnb.

This is what’s going down with the Indian aunties on the WhatsApp. They are sending me these… I would call that cut through pic.twitter.com/9zsJAmj8rp — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) October 19, 2022

Will Sebag-Montefiore, actor and comedian, had shared a mock interview with Truss and it has received more than 2.4 million views so far.

My interview with Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/PyJrYAZKdV — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) October 19, 2022

Below are some of the funniest memes after Liz Truss’ resignation from office.

The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss quit now so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction pic.twitter.com/z1uqSDwaZV — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss lasts 44 days as Prime Minister, becoming the first Prime Minister since 1963 to have no new episodes of Doctor Who air during their time in office. (2022) pic.twitter.com/jZ4M10nYFD — Crazy Ass Moments in Doctor Who History (@DrWhoMoment) October 20, 2022

The UK has had four prime ministers since 2016. David Cameron stood down after six years in 2016, Theresa May lasted three years and Boris Johnson was in the office for three years. Liz Truss lasted 45 days making her the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister.

The front-runners to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister are Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor of the Exchequer who ran against Truss in the Conservative leadership election this summer, Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt, Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party and former PM Boris Johnson.