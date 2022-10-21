scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

‘10 Downing Street available on Airbnb for short stays’: Memes galore as UK PM Liz Truss’ resigns after 45 days in office

Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after only 45 days in office, making her the UK’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

Liz Truss memes, Memes flood Twitter after British PM Liz Truss resigns, UK prime minister, 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Twitter, viral, trendingLiz Truss resigned on Thursday after only 45 days in office.

From 10 Downing Street being available for rent on Airbnb for short stays to a revolving door being fitted at the official residence of the UK’s Prime Minister, Twitter has been flooded with memes after Liz Truss resigned as Britain’s Prime Minister after less than six weeks in office.

Truss resigned on Thursday, October 20, after only 45 days in office, making her the UK’s shortest-serving Prime Minister. Her resignation has triggered a meme fest on social media with netizens comparing her reign in office to a lot of things that outlasted her. A British newspaper had even started a livestream on October 14 to see if lettuce could last longer than the PM. The lettuce has been declared the winner, it seems.

Also Read |‘Future of 10 Downing Street?’: Anand Mahindra shares memes capturing mood for Rishi Sunak’s UK PM bid

“This is what’s going down with the Indian aunties on the WhatsApp. They are sending me these… I would call that cut through,” posted a Twitter user with a meme on 10 Downing Street being available for rent on Airbnb.

Will Sebag-Montefiore, actor and comedian, had shared a mock interview with Truss and it has received more than 2.4 million views so far.

Below are some of the funniest memes after Liz Truss’ resignation from office.

The UK has had four prime ministers since 2016. David Cameron stood down after six years in 2016, Theresa May lasted three years and Boris Johnson was in the office for three years. Liz Truss lasted 45 days making her the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...

The front-runners to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister are Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor of the Exchequer who ran against Truss in the Conservative leadership election this summer, Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt, Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party and former PM Boris Johnson.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:04:41 am
Next Story

The Colours of Freedom

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement