Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Memes galore as Twitter users speculate about Trump’s return after Musk’s takeover

In May, Elon Musk said he would reverse the ban on former US President Donald Trump.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk became Twitter’s new owner on Thursday after more than four months of twists and turns. Since he closed his $44-billion deal to acquire the social media platform, users have been curious about former US president Donald J Trump’s suspended Twitter account. There are memes galore poking fun at Trump’s purported return to Twitter.

In a tweet addressed to Twitter advertisers, Musk wrote, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

“…Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games range from all ages to mature.”

After US Capitol riots last year, Trump’s Twitter account with more than 88 million followers was permanently suspended over the risk of further incitement of violence. In May, Musk said he would reverse the ban on Trump. For his part, Trump said he would not return to the platform and launched his own social media app, Truth Social.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 03:36:40 pm
