Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Memes and jokes flood Twitter as citizens struggle to meet PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline

If citizens fail to link their cards by March 31, 2021, then their PAN will become invalid and might be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000, as per the Finance Bill, 2021.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2021 6:31:15 pm
PAN card Aadhaar link deadline, Twitter memes, PAN card Aadhaar link last date, PAN card Aadhaar link last date reactions, Trending news, Finance Bill, 2021, Indian Express newsAs people have now rushed to link their cards at the last moment braving server and connectivity issues many have taken to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes about the relatable situation.

The deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar is nearing and the last-minute dash to get it done has prompted many memes and jokes on the internet.

If citizens fail to link their Aadhaar cards by March 31, 2021, their PAN will become invalid and they might be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000, as per the Finance Bill, 2021

With many now rushing to link their Aadhaar cards to their PAN numbers, braving server and connectivity issues, the situation has spawned many hilarious uptakes online.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

