Memes and jokes flood Twitter as citizens struggle to meet PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline

Updated: March 31, 2021 6:31:15 pm
The deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar is nearing and the last-minute dash to get it done has prompted many memes and jokes on the internet.
If citizens fail to link their Aadhaar cards by March 31, 2021, their PAN will become invalid and they might be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000, as per the Finance Bill, 2021
With many now rushing to link their Aadhaar cards to their PAN numbers, braving server and connectivity issues, the situation has spawned many hilarious uptakes online.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
After linking #PANcard to #Aadhaar:
Income Tax Department to us: pic.twitter.com/pxsnxiBt6U
— Lagi Padi Hai BC™ (@LagiPadiHaiBC) March 31, 2021
They send me a message to link #PANcard with #Aadhaar.
meanwhile me who do not even have PAN card: pic.twitter.com/lAUL8QiyJG
— Lagi Padi Hai BC™ (@LagiPadiHaiBC) March 31, 2021
Finally all done :-)#PANcard pic.twitter.com/L0GNAcs5Z7
— Sharma ji ki beti (@sharmajiihere) March 31, 2021
When website is not working.
Indian ppl rightnow pic.twitter.com/O8vdBmg0Mu
— Failure Diaries (@tweetfortymefas) March 31, 2021
Trying to link my PAN with Aadhaar on IT portal: #PANAadhaar #PANcard #Aadhaar #PANcard #Aadhaar #deadline pic.twitter.com/GoA4hzbQoB
— Andy (@iamandy1987) March 31, 2021
People running to Cyber Cafes to link #Aadhaar with #PANcard as today is last date. pic.twitter.com/p7FrNlY03J
— ❄️V i k r a m࿐ 🐧 (@Vicky_F3) March 31, 2021
After linking #PANcard to #Aadhaar:
Income Tax Department to us: pic.twitter.com/z3MI2pYMk1
— ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) March 31, 2021
At the last day of the Aadhar-PAN linking deadline, The govt takes down the @IncomeTaxIndia Website. #AadharPanLink#Aadhaar#PANcard @UmangOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/UfninY7KQN
— jy0o (@ItsJyoti) March 31, 2021
#PANcard #IncomeTax #IncomeTaxReturn #eFiling #Aadhaar #Aadhar
Last Date exists
Income Tax E-Filing Portal: pic.twitter.com/RbV0ptGp23
— Punit Jain (@_punitjain) March 31, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-