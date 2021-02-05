This meme mashup of Myanmar woman doing aerobics with vibing cat, Bernie Sanders and Trump is breaking the internet

More and more popular memes are now being added to the viral Myanmar video.

The video of a woman doing her aerobics routine unperturbed by the Myanmar military coup that was taking place in the background went viral this week. The video clip got everyone talking online, with some dubbing it as an example of a ‘dystopian world’.

Now, taking it to a whole new level, Twitter user Jorge Gomes (@jmgvostpt) from Portugal morphed the vibing cat meme on it, alongside Turkish street performer Bilal Göregen.

Não sei se já foi feito, mas eu tinha que fazer isto pic.twitter.com/ToOWLYcV7r — Jorge Gomes (@jmgvostpt) February 4, 2021

As if that wasn’t enough, a dancing Donald Trump and Bernie Sander’s mitten picture – the 2021’s biggest meme theme was also added.

This one has everything. pic.twitter.com/hpFRCDtL1k — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 4, 2021

As the mashup video created quite a buzz, Gomes shared a rough cut of his file to let other add more memes and characters if they wanted. Now, from Coffin Dance meme to Salt Bae, there are plenty of rendition of the meme leaving all in splits.

Je vais overloader ce mème jusqu’à éclatement. https://t.co/dko2dvvmlG pic.twitter.com/NfyVxj8XqM — Tristan Mendès France (@tristanmf) February 4, 2021

Oh what the hell … let’s add some more, shall we? pic.twitter.com/KAolgudMSv — MayNerd 💀👽❄️ (@maynerdrules) February 4, 2021

While the videos started a laughter riot online, a few users noted that this phenomenon will be hard for historians to explain.

A short history of the 21st century. https://t.co/0tR1Kh5gJY — Dylan Welch (@dylanwelch) February 5, 2021

“Hey Grandpa, what was it like during the pandemic…” https://t.co/v8wjb3YWCc — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) February 5, 2021

This is part of the propaganda campaign to discourage aliens from visiting this planet. Pretty effective shit. https://t.co/m9wJC2sD5Z — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) February 5, 2021

this is awesome. https://t.co/W62tSEjYiB — Marc TWO MILLION SHOTS PER DAY Goldwein (@MarcGoldwein) February 4, 2021

I can’t get this out of my head. You’re welcome. 😂 https://t.co/yEx5iosgKa — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) February 4, 2021

This is why the Internet was invented for key moments like this 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/pKhi02Cary — Stephen Hoare (@StevieHoare) February 5, 2021

This may be my favorite meme mashup ever. https://t.co/dpN5cUQAHU — Heather Sharp (@hmsharp11) February 4, 2021

no idea how we will explain pandemic social media in 20 years. but i hope to see someone’s face seeing this for the first time around then 😂 https://t.co/oo44jv8eWi — Susan Vincent (@susanv) February 5, 2021

Shut it down. Twitter can’t get any better than this. 😂 — Ryan Shaw 🇺🇸🗳 (@ThatShawGuy) February 4, 2021

Earlier this week, a physical education teacher from Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s official capital gained instant fame on the internet as she continued her elaborate fitness routine on camera outside the parliament building arena, oblivious to the events happening behind her.

The woman was identified as Khing Hnin Wai, a 26-year-old aerobics instructor, who claimed she has been exercising in the same location for the past couple of months.