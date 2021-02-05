scorecardresearch
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

This meme mashup of Myanmar woman doing aerobics with vibing cat, Bernie Sanders and Trump is breaking the internet

A Twitter user from Portugal first morphed the vibing cat meme on it, alongside Turkish street performer Bilal Göregen. Now, from Coffin Dance meme to Salt Bae, there are plenty of rendition of the meme leaving all in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 12:14:31 pm
myanmar aerobic dance video, myanmar coup aerobics woman video, viral memes mash up, myanmar aerobics girl vibing cat video, vibing cat trump bernie meme video, indian expressMore and more popular memes are now being added to the viral Myanmar video.

The video of a woman doing her aerobics routine unperturbed by the Myanmar military coup that was taking place in the background went viral this week. The video clip got everyone talking online, with some dubbing it as an example of a ‘dystopian world’.

Now, taking it to a whole new level, Twitter user Jorge Gomes (@jmgvostpt) from Portugal morphed the vibing cat meme on it, alongside Turkish street performer Bilal Göregen.

As if that wasn’t enough, a dancing Donald Trump and Bernie Sander’s mitten picture – the 2021’s biggest meme theme was also added.

As the mashup video created quite a buzz, Gomes shared a rough cut of his file to let other add more memes and characters if they wanted. Now, from Coffin Dance meme to Salt Bae, there are plenty of rendition of the meme leaving all in splits.

While the videos started a laughter riot online, a few users noted that this phenomenon will be hard for historians to explain.

Earlier this week, a physical education teacher from Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s official capital gained instant fame on the internet as she continued her elaborate fitness routine on camera outside the parliament building arena, oblivious to the events happening behind her.

The woman was identified as Khing Hnin Wai, a 26-year-old aerobics instructor, who claimed she has been exercising in the same location for the past couple of months.

