Melania Trump’s latest fashion choice left Twitterati very confused

After a surprise visit to Iraq on Christmas to meet the US troops deployed in the country, US President Donald Trump and Fist Lady Melania Trump arrived back in Washington. But it wasn’t just the tour that got everyone talking though. As the FLOTUS landed back wearing leather tan pants, an optical illusion led many to wonder if she “forgot her pants” and “why she was wearing such a short mini”.

Advertising

As the couple deplaned from Marine One before the sun had even come up, Twitter began to debate the oddities of her outfit choice as she was also seen wearing a pair of sunglasses at night. Many also suggested maybe it wasn’t the First Lady at all and Trump was using a body double!

Pres. Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews after unannounced visit to Iraq and Germany. https://t.co/vQJCmzspqn pic.twitter.com/3jANVwjVHA — ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2018

Donning a dark green coat, the FLOTUS wore a body-hugging caramel colour pants and matching pumps, but Twitterati remained quite confused.

No pants or shoes? Sun glasses to hide the features different from the real flotus? Making a mockery of the presidency. It’s disgusting. Fake flotus to the fake president. Imagine if MO came out of AF1 looking like this! https://t.co/mdGGBQP4Ly — Lulubella (@LulubellaN) December 28, 2018

Sun glasses at night??? Is it Melanie? https://t.co/3VdgokfZxD — Mrs. Clarke (@Looshe) December 28, 2018

will someone please explain what she’s wearing … and why? https://t.co/HvO669jS5c — Resisting PerSister (@51PercentofUS) December 28, 2018

Is @FLOTUS wearing just a coat? No pants? A little inappropriate for the FLOTUS don’t you think? If Michelle couldn’t bare her arms without a scandal…. — Jane Powers (@JanePowers1) December 27, 2018

Can someone tell me why @FLOTUS got off of Marine One without pants and shoes and wearing sunglasses at night? I’m legit curious. — Baby Jesus (@SweetBabbyJesus) December 27, 2018

Melania forgot her trousers in the plane. So sad. https://t.co/RKthclqQA0 — T¡pp¡Topp 🌐 ☃️ (@Annthippe) December 27, 2018

My question is: Did Melania have pants on when she got off AF1? pic.twitter.com/mLttk87P5L — Lochnes (@Lochnes724) December 27, 2018

Why does that NOT look like Melania? Why the sunglasses? Weird. — ThatOneLady 🍷🥎📚 (@softballlilies) December 27, 2018

That’s not Melania. That’s a double. Hair is different, sunglasses all of it — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) December 27, 2018

This has got to be Melania’s fake body double -> this one is holding Trump’s hands!! — followPatLA (@followpatla) December 27, 2018

I thought Melania had excessive spray tan on some seriously wrinkled knees with a too short dress then I realized those are just ugly skinny pants. — Liza Cornwall (@ibeliza92592) December 27, 2018

However, there were also many who defended the FLOTUS and said that the creases on the leather pants were quite visible and slammed them for trolling her for no reason.

Ok, c’mon. No love, but you can see her pant leg above her shoe. — Cathy Witalka (@cwitalka) December 28, 2018

You need to get your eyes checked! — Train Fry (@FryTrain) December 28, 2018